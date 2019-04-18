Bonds News
April 18, 2019 / 6:41 AM / in 2 hours

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 18

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, April 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    RATES: The Czech central bank may have leeway for one
interest rate hike in 2019, and a delay to Britain's exit from
the European Union may have given policymakers a "window of
opportunity," board member Tomas Holub was quoted as saying on
Wednesday.
                
    
    PRIME MINISTER: Czech police said on Wednesday that Prime
Minister Andrej Babis and others should stand trial for alleged
fraud involving the handling of a 2 million euro European Union
subsidy - charges that could see him jailed for up to 10 years.
                   
        
    CEZ: Czech utility CEZ           is entering exclusive talks
to potentially sell its assets in Bulgaria to local firm
Eurohold, a CEZ spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The forint set a new 3-week high against the
euro on Wednesday, outperforming Central European peers as it
benefited from increased appetite for emerging market currencies
and stocks.
                  
    
    EUROPE POWER: European wholesale spot power prices were down
on Wednesday as demand eased ahead of the four-day Easter
holiday period that starts on Friday, and with temperatures
going up.
                
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.65      25.655   0.02       0.18
 vs Dollar                 22.692     22.715   0.1       -1.24
 Czech Equities         1,096.97   1,096.97    0.1       11.19
 U.S. Equities         26,449.54  26,452.66   -0.01      13.38
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
 
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    DIGITAL TAX: Multinationals like Amazon, Facebook or Google
could pay around 5-percent tax from their advertisement income
generated in the Czech Republic as the centre-left coalition of
Prime Minister Andrej Babis is debating how to bring additional
funds into the state budget.
    Hospodarske noviny, page 3       
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)   
        
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below