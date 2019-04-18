Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 18

PRAGUE, April 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS========================= RATES: The Czech central bank may have leeway for one interest rate hike in 2019, and a delay to Britain's exit from the European Union may have given policymakers a "window of opportunity," board member Tomas Holub was quoted as saying on Wednesday. PRIME MINISTER: Czech police said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Andrej Babis and others should stand trial for alleged fraud involving the handling of a 2 million euro European Union subsidy - charges that could see him jailed for up to 10 years. CEZ: Czech utility CEZ is entering exclusive talks to potentially sell its assets in Bulgaria to local firm Eurohold, a CEZ spokeswoman said on Wednesday. CEE MARKETS: The forint set a new 3-week high against the euro on Wednesday, outperforming Central European peers as it benefited from increased appetite for emerging market currencies and stocks. EUROPE POWER: European wholesale spot power prices were down on Wednesday as demand eased ahead of the four-day Easter holiday period that starts on Friday, and with temperatures going up. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.65 25.655 0.02 0.18 vs Dollar 22.692 22.715 0.1 -1.24 Czech Equities 1,096.97 1,096.97 0.1 11.19 U.S. Equities 26,449.54 26,452.66 -0.01 13.38 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== DIGITAL TAX: Multinationals like Amazon, Facebook or Google could pay around 5-percent tax from their advertisement income generated in the Czech Republic as the centre-left coalition of Prime Minister Andrej Babis is debating how to bring additional funds into the state budget. Hospodarske noviny, page 3 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)