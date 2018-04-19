FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 19

    PRAGUE, April 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
               
    PPI: Czech March producer prices rose 0.3 pct m/m, above
market expectations. 
                
        
    CEE MARKETS: Bucharest's main stock index hit its highest
level for ten years on Wednesday, buoyed by bigger-than-expected
dividends and having underperformed its main regional peers last
year.
                
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.306     25.288    -0.07      0.87
 vs Dollar                20.447     20.406    -0.2       3.91
 Czech Equities        1,128.98   1,128.98     -0.12      4.71
 U.S. Equities        24,748.07  24,786.63     -0.16      0.12
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
       
======================PRESS DIGEST===========================
    CHINA: President Milos Zeman received a letter from his
Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in March assuring him the flow of
Chinese money would continue. Zeman's spokesman said the letter
put emphasis on Czech-Chinese relations.
    Lidove Noviny, page 1
    PENTA: Investment group Penta wants to expand its Dr. Max
pharmacy chain to China.
    CEZ ESCO: Utility CEZ's           energy services provider
ESCO raised revenue by 45 percent in 2017 to 4.5 billion crowns 
($220.26 million).
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
