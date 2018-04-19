Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 19

PRAGUE, April 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ========================= NEWS/EVENTS=========================== PPI: Czech March producer prices rose 0.3 pct m/m, above market expectations. CEE MARKETS: Bucharest's main stock index hit its highest level for ten years on Wednesday, buoyed by bigger-than-expected dividends and having underperformed its main regional peers last year. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2018 vs Euro 25.306 25.288 -0.07 0.87 vs Dollar 20.447 20.406 -0.2 3.91 Czech Equities 1,128.98 1,128.98 -0.12 4.71 U.S. Equities 24,748.07 24,786.63 -0.16 0.12 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST=========================== CHINA: President Milos Zeman received a letter from his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in March assuring him the flow of Chinese money would continue. Zeman's spokesman said the letter put emphasis on Czech-Chinese relations. Lidove Noviny, page 1 * For previous story: PENTA: Investment group Penta wants to expand its Dr. Max pharmacy chain to China. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 7 CEZ ESCO: Utility CEZ's energy services provider ESCO raised revenue by 45 percent in 2017 to 4.5 billion crowns ($220.26 million). Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) ***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE markets TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.4320 Czech crowns) ($1 = 20.4300 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)