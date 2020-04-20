Consumer Goods and Retail
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 20

    PRAGUE, April 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
                  
    BUDGET: Czech Finance Minister Alena Schillerova will
propose raising the 2020 state budget deficit target to 300
billion crowns ($12.00 billion) from the currently planned 200
bln and an original target of 40 billion.
                 
    
    CYBER ATTACKS: Prague Airport and a regional Czech hospital
said on Saturday they had thwarted cyber attacks on their IT
networks, reinforcing warnings by the national cyber security
watchdog of likely attempts to harm the country's
infrastructure.
                
       
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 6,787 confirmed
cases of coronavirus infection by the end of Sunday. So far
1,311 people have recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 188
people have died.
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and stocks indexes
firmed on Friday as global market sentiment rose on plans for a
gradual re-opening of the U.S. economy and promising test
results from a drug with potential to treat coronavirus
patients. 
                    
    
    
