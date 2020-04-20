Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 20

PRAGUE, April 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== BUDGET: Czech Finance Minister Alena Schillerova will propose raising the 2020 state budget deficit target to 300 billion crowns ($12.00 billion) from the currently planned 200 bln and an original target of 40 billion. CYBER ATTACKS: Prague Airport and a regional Czech hospital said on Saturday they had thwarted cyber attacks on their IT networks, reinforcing warnings by the national cyber security watchdog of likely attempts to harm the country's infrastructure. CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 6,787 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection by the end of Sunday. So far 1,311 people have recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 188 people have died. here CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and stocks indexes firmed on Friday as global market sentiment rose on plans for a gradual re-opening of the U.S. economy and promising test results from a drug with potential to treat coronavirus patients. Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)