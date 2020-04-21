Consumer Goods and Retail
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 21

    PRAGUE, April 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
===========================NEWS/EVENTS==========================
    
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 6,900 confirmed
cases of coronavirus infection by the end of Sunday. So far
1,559 people have recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 194
people have died.
    here

    PPI: Producer prices for March are due out at 9 a.m. (0700
GMT) 
    
    STIMULUS: The lower house will debate legislation for a 150
billion crowns state guarantee which the government says should
enable 600 billion in bank lending to businesses, the biggest
part of a stimulus package of 1 trillion crowns  ($39.57
billion).
    
    BUDGET: The government approved raising the budget gap yet
again, to 300 billion this year. The original target was 40
billion.
               
    
    RELAXING RESTRICTIONS: Farmers markets, craft shops, car
dealerships and dog grooming salons opened in the Czech Republic
on Monday, another step towards a return to normal life as the
government grows more confident the coronavirus pandemic is
under control.
               
    
    STUDY: The government will present a plan to test 28,000
people in various population groups to gain information on how
many people have head the virus possibly without symptoms. 
       
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies eased and stock
indexes were mixed on Monday as investors awaited first-quarter
corporate earnings reports and some nations took tentative steps
toward reopening public spaces and their economies.
               
    
========================= PRESS DIGEST =========================
   
    
    AID TO BUSINESS SLOW: Only 200 out of 3,220 applicants have
won approval for the government's first coronavirus financing
programme for small and medium enterprises launched five weeks
ago. The approved loans are worth 700 million crowns. Another
programme is also moving slowly.
    here
    
    ENTREPRENEURS AID EXTENDED: Self-employed people affected by
the crisis will keep receiving 500 crown per day after April 30
as long as business is restricted.
    here
    
    TRAVEL: Business trips abroad may be made easier before the
end of the month and rules for cross-border commuters may also
be somewhat relaxed, Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said.
    Mlada fronta Dnes, page 2
    
    DRAUGHT: Water deficit in soil, rivers and underground
sources is worse than already dry seasons of the past two years.
    The situation follows relatively small snowfall this winter
and lack of recent rain. 
    The situation can affect farming but also forests as it may
aggravate already widespread bark beetle infestation.
    Mlada fronta Dnes, page 4
    here
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com



($1 = 25.2690 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
