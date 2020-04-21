Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 21

PRAGUE, April 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 6,900 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection by the end of Sunday. So far 1,559 people have recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 194 people have died. here PPI: Producer prices for March are due out at 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) STIMULUS: The lower house will debate legislation for a 150 billion crowns state guarantee which the government says should enable 600 billion in bank lending to businesses, the biggest part of a stimulus package of 1 trillion crowns ($39.57 billion). BUDGET: The government approved raising the budget gap yet again, to 300 billion this year. The original target was 40 billion. RELAXING RESTRICTIONS: Farmers markets, craft shops, car dealerships and dog grooming salons opened in the Czech Republic on Monday, another step towards a return to normal life as the government grows more confident the coronavirus pandemic is under control. STUDY: The government will present a plan to test 28,000 people in various population groups to gain information on how many people have head the virus possibly without symptoms. CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies eased and stock indexes were mixed on Monday as investors awaited first-quarter corporate earnings reports and some nations took tentative steps toward reopening public spaces and their economies. ========================= PRESS DIGEST ========================= AID TO BUSINESS SLOW: Only 200 out of 3,220 applicants have won approval for the government's first coronavirus financing programme for small and medium enterprises launched five weeks ago. The approved loans are worth 700 million crowns. Another programme is also moving slowly. here ENTREPRENEURS AID EXTENDED: Self-employed people affected by the crisis will keep receiving 500 crown per day after April 30 as long as business is restricted. here TRAVEL: Business trips abroad may be made easier before the end of the month and rules for cross-border commuters may also be somewhat relaxed, Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said. Mlada fronta Dnes, page 2 DRAUGHT: Water deficit in soil, rivers and underground sources is worse than already dry seasons of the past two years. The situation follows relatively small snowfall this winter and lack of recent rain. The situation can affect farming but also forests as it may aggravate already widespread bark beetle infestation. Mlada fronta Dnes, page 4 here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 25.2690 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)