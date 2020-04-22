Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 22

PRAGUE, April 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 7,033 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection by the end of Tuesday. So far 1,753 people have recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 201 people have died. here BONDS: The Finance Ministry will hold a planned state bond auction, including offering a new 20-year bond. Results due after 1000 GMT. GOVERNMENT: The government discusses a possible easing of some travel restrictions but is unlikely to allow a return to leisure travel yet. CME: Central European Media Enterprises Reports Qtrly Net Income Attributable To Co $0.02/Shr Broadcaster CME says ad spending dropped in March, April Komercni Banka cancels AGM planned for April 29 CORONAVIRUS STUDY: The Czech Republic will test 27,000 people for coronavirus antibodies to gain information on how many came into contact with the infection, officials said on Tuesday. CARS: Czech car production sank 36% in March as the coronavirus outbreak's impact was felt along the supply chain, forcing 90% of firms in the sector to stop or significantly limit production last month, an industry association said on Tuesday. CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and stocks fell across the board on Tuesday after U.S. crude oil futures plunged into negative territory for the first time the previous day on sagging demand due to the coronavirus crisis. EUROPE POWER: European prompt power prices for day-ahead delivery soared in wholesale trade on Tuesday on a forecast drop in wind power generation, while French nuclear availability increased. ========================= PRESS DIGEST ========================= PFNONWOVENS: Artificial textile maker PFNonwovens plans to invest almost 2 billion crowns into new lines in its Czech base of Znojmo and also in the United States. The lines will be capable of also producing material for protective gear amid the coronavirus outbreak. here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)