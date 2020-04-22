Consumer Goods and Retail
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 22

    PRAGUE, April 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 7,033 confirmed
cases of coronavirus infection by the end of Tuesday. So far
1,753 people have recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 201
people have died.
    BONDS: The Finance Ministry will hold a planned state bond
auction, including offering a new 20-year bond. Results due
after 1000 GMT.
    
    GOVERNMENT: The government discusses a possible easing of
some travel restrictions but is unlikely to allow a return to
leisure travel yet.
    
    CME:
    Central European Media Enterprises Reports Qtrly Net Income
Attributable To Co $0.02/Shr
               
    Broadcaster CME says ad spending dropped in March, April
                
    
    Komercni Banka cancels AGM planned for April 29 
                
    
    CORONAVIRUS STUDY: The Czech Republic will test 27,000
people for coronavirus antibodies to gain information on how
many came into contact with the infection, officials said on
Tuesday.
                
    
    CARS: Czech car production sank 36% in March as the
coronavirus outbreak's impact was felt along the supply chain,
forcing 90% of firms in the sector to stop or significantly
limit production last month, an industry association said on
Tuesday.
                 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and stocks fell
across the board on Tuesday after U.S. crude oil futures plunged
into negative territory for the first time the previous day on
sagging demand due to the coronavirus crisis.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European prompt power prices for day-ahead
delivery soared in wholesale trade on Tuesday on a forecast drop
in wind power generation, while French nuclear availability
increased.
                
    
    PFNONWOVENS: Artificial textile maker PFNonwovens          
plans to invest almost 2 billion crowns into new lines in its
Czech base of Znojmo and also in the United States. The lines
will be capable of also producing material for protective gear
amid the coronavirus outbreak.
