Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 23

PRAGUE, April 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 7,132 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection by the end of Wednesday. So far 1,989 people have recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 208 people have died. here GOVERNMENT: The government will discusses a possible faster opening of shops and easing of some travel restrictions but is unlikely to allow a return to leisure travel yet. It may also decide not to seek extension of a state of emergency beyond April 30, but various restrictions adopted under other legislation may stay in place. TESTING STARTS IN WIDE STUDY: Testing starts in a study of 27,000 people that the authoritiies hope will help find prevalence of the virus antibodies in the population. STATE GUARANTEES: The Czech parliament's lower house approved on Wednesday a bill to provide state guarantees on commercial bank loans to small and mid-sized companies hit by the coronavirus outbreak amid criticism it is giving too little support too slowly to cash-bleeding businesses. The guarantee scheme worth up to 150 billion crowns ($5.92 billion) is designed to generate up to 500 billion crowns in lending and is a large part of the government's response to the crisis. BUDGET GAP RAISED: The Czech parliament approved raising the planned 2020 state budget deficit by a half to 300 billion crowns ($11.88 billion) as the government aims to help an economy grounded by the coronavirus outbreak. BONDS IN DEMAND: Demand for Czech 5-year bonds hit a near-record at an auction on Wednesday, as appetite stayed strong for state debt amid a borrowing frenzy to finance the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak. GOVERNMENT ON AID: Czech government support for businesses and workers hit by the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus will rise to 1.19 trillion crowns ($47.01 billion), finance minister Alena Schillerova said. The sum is up from earlier pledges of 1 trillion crowns. CEE MARKETS: Central European stock markets steadied on Wednesday after two days of losses, helped by news of further economic stimulus packages and plans for reopening business activity in some countries. EUROPE POWER: European prompt power prices for day-ahead delivery soared in wholesale trade on Wednesday on a forecast slump in wind power generation and French nuclear availability. ========================= PRESS DIGEST ========================= CYBER ATTACKS: The country must be ready for more cyber-attacks in the coming weeks, Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said. He said the source of attacks has not been determined. Some city councils have been targetted, he said. here CZECHS MAY ASK EU TO SKIP FINES FOR CAR MAKERS: Prime Minister Andrej Babis may ask the European Commission to drop fines carmakers may face this year for not meeting targets on carbon dioxide emissions in new cars. here