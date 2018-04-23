Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 23

PRAGUE, April 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ========================= NEWS/EVENTS=========================== MOODY'S: Moody's changes the Czech Republic's outlook to positive from stable, affirms A1 ratings. POLITICS: Leaders of the centre-left Czech Social Democratic Party have agreed to return to talks with Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party on forming a new government, they said on Friday. STEEL: ArcelorMittal , the world's largest steelmaker, is on track to win EU antitrust clearance to acquire Italian peer Ilva after agreeing to sell a number of significant assets across Europe, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday. ArcelorMittal has offered to sell its only galvanised steel plant in Italy, as well as units in Romania, Macedonia, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg and in Belgium. ENERGY: Several assets of German energy firm Innogy , including its business in the Czech Republic, have attracted the interest of an outside investor, the group said on Friday. CEE MARKETS: Central European government bond yields rose slightly on Friday after their German peers hit fresh highs on their way to their biggest weekly rise in more than two months. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2018 vs Euro 25.355 25.359 0.02 0.67 vs Dollar 20.65 20.631 -0.09 2.95 Czech Equities 1,121.26 1,121.26 -0.61 4 U.S. Equities 24,462.94 24,664.89 -0.82 -1.04 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST=========================== TELECOMS: Telecoms regulator CTU has proposed regulating big operators on the wholesale market and is awaiting European Commission backing. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 POLITICS: The Communist party re-elected Vojtech Filip, who backs supporting a minority government coalition between Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party and the Social Democrats. He won by a 165-143 vote. Pravo, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) ***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE markets TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)