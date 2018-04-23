FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 23, 2018 / 6:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 23

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, April 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
               
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
========================= NEWS/EVENTS===========================
    MOODY'S: Moody's changes the Czech Republic's outlook to
positive from stable, affirms A1 ratings.
                
    
    POLITICS: Leaders of the centre-left Czech Social Democratic
Party have agreed to return to talks with Prime Minister Andrej
Babis's ANO party on forming a new government, they said on
Friday.
                
     
    STEEL: ArcelorMittal        , the world's largest
steelmaker, is on track to win EU antitrust clearance to acquire
Italian peer Ilva after agreeing to sell a number of significant
assets across Europe, two people familiar with the matter said
on Friday.
    ArcelorMittal has offered to sell its only galvanised steel
plant in Italy, as well as units in Romania, Macedonia, the
Czech Republic, Luxembourg and in Belgium.
                
    
    ENERGY: Several assets of German energy firm Innogy
        , including its business in the Czech Republic, have
attracted the interest of an outside investor, the group said on
Friday.
                 
        
    CEE MARKETS: Central European government bond yields rose
slightly on Friday after their German peers hit fresh highs on
their way to their biggest weekly rise in more than two months.
                
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.355     25.359    0.02       0.67
 vs Dollar                20.65      20.631   -0.09       2.95
 Czech Equities        1,121.26   1,121.26    -0.61       4
 U.S. Equities        24,462.94  24,664.89    -0.82      -1.04
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    
======================PRESS DIGEST===========================
    TELECOMS: Telecoms regulator CTU has proposed regulating big
operators on the wholesale market and is awaiting European
Commission backing.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
        
    POLITICS: The Communist party re-elected Vojtech Filip, who
backs supporting a minority government coalition between Prime
Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party and the Social Democrats. He
won by a 165-143 vote.
    Pravo, page 1
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)     
          
***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20          Budapest BUX        Prague PX      
    For updates on CEE markets                                
    TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                              
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.