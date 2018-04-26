Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 26

PRAGUE, April 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ========================= NEWS/EVENTS=========================== CME: Broadcaster CME gets new financing deal with Time Warner, Q1 core profit rises. UNIPETROL: Net profit at Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol fell 89 percent to 322 million crowns ($15.41 million) in the first quarter, hit by rising crude prices and softening margins. POLITICS: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis faced a steeper path to a government deal with the Social Democrats on Wednesday after the leftist party set out key conditions for joining forces with him, while its senators opposed any coalition at all. KOMERCNI BANKA: Lender Komercni Banka's AGM approves dividend of CZK 47/share. MONETA: Lender Moneta Money Bank's AGM approves dividend of CZK 8/share PPF: Investment group PPF completes acquisition of engineering firm Skoda Transportation. MEDIA: Western political leaders encouraging hostility towards the media are playing with fire and posing an increasing threat to democracies, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) warned on Wednesday in its annual index of press freedom CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and long-term government bonds traded near this month's weakest levels on Wednesday after the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield broke through the 3-percent level. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2018 vs Euro 25.458 25.448 -0.04 0.27 vs Dollar 20.896 20.884 -0.06 1.8 Czech Equities 1,121.67 1,121.67 -0.52 4.04 U.S. Equities 24,083.83 24,024.13 0.25 -2.57 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST=========================== POLITICS: As part of any government deal with Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party, the Social Democrat party is seeking a condition that if its ministers resigns then the whole cabinet would have to resign. Lidove Noviny, page 1 INDUSTRY: South Korea's Nexen Tire will start production in September. It plans to produce 3.5 million tires next year to supply Skoda Auto, Hyundai and VW. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) ***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE markets TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)