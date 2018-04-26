FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 6:40 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, April 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
               
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
========================= NEWS/EVENTS===========================
    CME: Broadcaster CME gets new financing deal with Time
Warner, Q1 core profit rises.
                                          
    
    UNIPETROL: Net profit at Czech downstream oil group
Unipetrol           fell 89 percent to 322 million crowns
($15.41 million) in the first quarter, hit by rising crude
prices and softening margins.
                             
    
    POLITICS: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis faced a steeper
path to a government deal with the Social Democrats on Wednesday
after the leftist party set out key conditions for joining
forces with him, while its senators opposed any coalition at
all.
                
    
    KOMERCNI BANKA: Lender Komercni Banka's           AGM
approves dividend of CZK 47/share.
                
    
    MONETA: Lender Moneta Money Bank's            AGM approves
dividend of CZK 8/share
                
    
    PPF: Investment group PPF completes acquisition of
engineering firm Skoda Transportation.
                
    
    MEDIA: Western political leaders encouraging hostility
towards the media are playing with fire and posing an increasing
threat to democracies, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) warned on
Wednesday in its annual index of press freedom
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and long-term
government bonds traded near this month's weakest levels on
Wednesday after the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield broke through
the 3-percent level.
                
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.458     25.448    -0.04      0.27
 vs Dollar                20.896     20.884    -0.06      1.8
 Czech Equities        1,121.67   1,121.67     -0.52      4.04
 U.S. Equities        24,083.83  24,024.13      0.25     -2.57
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
        
======================PRESS DIGEST===========================
    POLITICS: As part of any government deal with Prime Minister
Andrej Babis's ANO party, the Social Democrat party is seeking a
condition that if its ministers resigns then the whole cabinet
would have to resign.
    Lidove Noviny, page 1 
    
    INDUSTRY: South Korea's Nexen Tire will start production in
September. It plans to produce 3.5 million tires next year to
supply Skoda Auto, Hyundai and VW.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12       
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)     
          
***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20          Budapest BUX        Prague PX      
    For updates on CEE markets                                
    TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                              
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
