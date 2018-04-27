FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Earnings Season
April 27, 2018 / 6:36 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, April 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
               
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
========================= NEWS/EVENTS===========================
    O2: Telecoms group O2 Czech Republic           reported a
3.4 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday, lifted
by new services in mobile and TV along with cost savings.
                
    
    CEZ DIVIDEND: The board of Czech electricity producer CEZ
          has proposed an unchanged 33 crown dividend per share,
which would mean total payout of 17.8 billion crowns, the
company said on Thursday.
                
    
    CME: Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME)
                   sees core profit growing 14-16 pct in 2018.  
                
    
    UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol          
will analyze the situation on crude oil markets and the external
environment before making a decision on a dividend from 2017
profits, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European government bonds and
currencies regained some ground as a rally in U.S. Treasuries
yields and the dollar lost steam, ahead of an expected decision
by the European Central Bank to keep policy unchanged at its
monetary meeting on Thursday.
                
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.469     25.462    -0.03      0.23
 vs Dollar                21.056     20.869    -0.9       1.04
 Czech Equities        1,124.64   1,124.64      0.26      4.31
 U.S. Equities        24,322.34  24,083.83      0.99     -1.61
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
            
======================PRESS DIGEST===========================
    SKODA: The head of VW's             Czech carmaker Skoda
Auto, Bernhard Maier, said capacity of its plants was fully
utilized but a decision on expansion has not been reached and
discussion on its form is underway. 
    He told website auto.cz that part of production would be
done at a German plant, where its Fabia model receives paint
work - but he did not provide further details.
    He told the website other alternatives were being considered
and that things will be clear in three or fourth months.
    Lidove Noviny, page 16
    
    POLITICS: Ruling party ANO's vice-chair Jaroslav Faltynek
said the Social Democrats have not raised the issue of sector or
progressive taxes in government talks. He repeated an ANO-led
government would not raise taxes.
    Pravo, page 2
        
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)     
          
***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20          Budapest BUX        Prague PX      
    For updates on CEE markets                                
    TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                              
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.