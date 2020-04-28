Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 28

PRAGUE, April 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 7,445 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection by the end of Monday. So far 2,834 people have recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 223 people have died. here PARLIAMENT: The lower house will debate granting a state of emergency extension to May 25, from April 30, to the government although support for the move is not yet clear. A compromise may need to be sought. NUCLEAR POWER: The Czech government on Monday approved agreements with majority state-owned electricity producer CEZ setting out the framework for building a new nuclear power block to come online in 2036, state and company officials said. CORONAVIRUS COMPANY AID: The Czech government approved on Monday extending until the end of May a scheme under which the state covers a large part of wages at firms affected by the coronavirus pandemic to avoid job losses, Labour Minister Jana Malacova said. BUDGET: The Czech Republic's overall fiscal deficit could jump to 5.1% of gross domestic product in 2020, the highest since 2009, after showing surpluses since 2016, the Finance Ministry forecast in a new convergence report, CTK news agency reported on Monday. CARS: The Czech Republic's biggest exporter, Skoda Auto, restarted production on Monday but the auto sector faces a shaky relaunch with the coronavirus outbreak hammering demand for cars. BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 42.1 billion crowns ($1.68 billion) worth of domestic government bonds in nine primary auctions in May, the ministry said on Monday. The country has boosted its borrowing since March as the government lets the planned deficit target swell for 2020 to account for an expected drop in budget revenue and increased spending to aid the economy amid the coronavirus outbreak. JEWISH COMMUNITY: With ticket sales to Prague's Jewish quarter halted during the coronavirus lockdown, the community is having to tap its reserves to pay for welfare services for Holocaust survivors that tourists usually help fund. CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks and currencies firmed on Monday, boosted by a risk-on mood in global markets with the ECB expecting to widen its stimulus package later this week and the Bank of Japan pledging to buy unlimited amounts of government bonds. The prospect of a gradual easing of coronavirus lockdown measures to restart economic activity in several European countries also lifted investor sentiment. EUROPE POWER: European prompt power prices for day-ahead delivery fell on Monday pressured by a forecast jump in wind electricity generation, while year-ahead contracts tracked carbon and coal oil prices lower. ========================= PRESS DIGEST ========================= BEER: The country's main brewery association estimated beer sales will fall 40% from March to May. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 5 SOLAR: The government agreed to cut the subsidy for solar power to the lowest level allowed by the European Union. Lidove Noviny, page 1 M&A: The Czech M&A market in the first quarter rose year-on-year to 19 transactions, up two deals from the year before, according to TPA statistics. In seven of the deals the purchase price was known, reaching 4.22 billion euros. here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)