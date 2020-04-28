Credit RSS
April 28, 2020

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 28

    PRAGUE, April 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 7,445 confirmed
cases of coronavirus infection by the end of Monday. So far
2,834 people have recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 223
people have died.
    PARLIAMENT: The lower house will debate granting a state of
emergency extension to May 25, from April 30, to the government
although support for the move is not yet clear. A compromise may
need to be sought.
    
    NUCLEAR POWER: The Czech government on Monday approved
agreements with majority state-owned electricity producer CEZ
          setting out the framework for building a new nuclear
power block to come online in 2036, state and company officials
said.
                
    
    CORONAVIRUS COMPANY AID:  The Czech government approved on
Monday extending until the end of May a scheme under which the
state covers a large part of wages at firms affected by the
coronavirus pandemic to avoid job losses, Labour Minister Jana
Malacova said.
                
    
    BUDGET: The Czech Republic's overall fiscal deficit could
jump to 5.1% of gross domestic product in 2020, the highest
since 2009, after showing surpluses since 2016, the Finance
Ministry forecast in a new convergence report, CTK news agency
reported on Monday.
                
    
    CARS: The Czech Republic's biggest exporter, Skoda Auto,
restarted production on Monday but the auto sector faces a shaky
relaunch with the coronavirus outbreak hammering demand for
cars.
                
    
    BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 42.1
billion crowns ($1.68 billion) worth of domestic government
bonds in nine primary auctions in May, the ministry said on
Monday.
    The country has boosted its borrowing since March as the
government lets the planned deficit target swell for 2020 to
account for an expected drop in budget revenue and increased
spending to aid the economy amid the coronavirus outbreak. 
                
    
    JEWISH COMMUNITY: With ticket sales to Prague's Jewish
quarter halted during the coronavirus lockdown, the community is
having to tap its reserves to pay for welfare services for
Holocaust survivors that tourists usually help fund.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks and currencies firmed
on Monday, boosted by a risk-on mood in global markets with the
ECB expecting to widen its stimulus package later this week and
the Bank of Japan pledging to buy unlimited amounts of
government bonds.
    The prospect of a gradual easing of coronavirus lockdown
measures to restart economic activity in several European
countries also lifted investor sentiment.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European prompt power prices for day-ahead
delivery fell on Monday pressured by a forecast jump in wind
electricity generation, while year-ahead contracts tracked
carbon and coal oil prices lower.
                
    
========================= PRESS DIGEST =========================
   
    BEER: The country's main brewery association estimated beer
sales will fall 40% from March to May.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 5
    
    SOLAR: The government agreed to cut the subsidy for solar
power to the lowest level allowed by the European Union.
    Lidove Noviny, page 1
    
    M&A: The Czech M&A market in the first quarter rose
year-on-year to 19 transactions, up two deals from the year
before, according to TPA statistics. In seven of the deals the
purchase price was known, reaching 4.22 billion euros.
    here
    
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
