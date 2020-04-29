Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 29

PRAGUE, April 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 7,504 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection by the end of Tuesday, with 59 new infections on Tuesday. So far 2,948 people have recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 227 people have died. here UPPER HOUSE VOTES ON AID: The Senate will vote on legislation to allow up to 150 billion crowns in state guarantees meant to back up to 500 billion crowns in lending to companies with up to 500 employees, the largest part of the government's coronavirus aid efforts. It will also vote on extending emergency payments to self-employed and on raising state health insurance payments for people outside the workforce. STATE OF EMERGENCY: The lower house of the Czech parliament voted on Tuesday to extend a state of emergency until May 17, a week less than the government had sought, as the country charts a course to emerge from a coronavirus lockdown earlier than forecast. Prime Minister Andrej Babis had asked for an extension until May 25 to be able to keep restrictions on business in place. The state of emergency was due to expire on April 30. The government is reluctant to end the emergency early even though it has already reopened some shops and services over the past week as the pace of new infections has declined. Babis said after the vote that the government would seek legal amendments to keep some restrictions in place after the state of emergency ends, news agency CTK reported. SIX-WEEK LOW IN INFECTIONS: The Czech Republic has reported its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus cases in more than six weeks as it eases out of a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of infection. The number of cases rose by 41 on Monday, bringing the total to 7,449, with 223 deaths. CENTRAL BANK RATES: The Czech central bank should use the room it has to cut interest rates all the way to "technical zero" and support fiscal easing, board member Oldrich Dedek said in a Bloomberg interview released on Tuesday. MAYOR UNDER THREAT: The mayor of one of the Czech capital's districts said on Tuesday he had been put under police protection due to a threat that a Russian man had been sent to kill him, escalating a row between Prague and Moscow. Mayor Ondrej Kolar of Prague 6 irked Russia in recent months after his district removed a statue of Soviet World War Two commander Marshal Ivan Konev from a square. CEE MARKETS: Bond yields retreated and the forint weakened versus the euro after Hungary's central bank left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, and said it would set no target amount for its bond-buying programme. EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices fell sharply on Tuesday reflecting a near doubling of German wind supply while the key German curve contract for the year ahead dropped to a three-week low as coal and oil prices sagged. ========================= PRESS DIGEST ========================= NUCLEAR PLANS: Prices of market electricity will rise substantially as capacity in Europe is cut in the coming 20 years, which will make power from a planned new nuclear source favourable, the state point man for the plan Jaroslav Mil said. The government needs to work out a financing scheme because the cost off money will be a key parameter for the project, he said. here ECONOMIC DROP: The economy may drop by up to 11% this year, analysts said. here DRAUGHT: Water levels have dropped to unprecedented amounts for this part of the year. here DROP IN DEMAND FOR HOUSING: Demand for new apartments in Prague dropped by half after mid-March. here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)