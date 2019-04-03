Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 3

PRAGUE, April 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS========================= CAR SALES: First-quarter car sales figures due out at 2 p.m. PUBLIC SECTOR BALANCE: 2018 figures to be released at 9 a.m. BONDS: Auction of 2026 and 2033 state bonds at 12 p.m. PRAGUE: The Czech economy grew a touch slower than projected by previous estimates both on a quarterly and annual basis in the fourth quarter, updated statistics office data showed on Tuesday. The economy expanded by 0.8 percent quarter-on-quarter, revised down from a previously stated growth of 0.9 percent. CEE MARKETS: The leu firmed on Tuesday after Romania's central bank (NBR) said monetary policy has been tightened through strict liquidity controls in order to fight inflation, which could stay above the 1.5-3.5 percent target in the short term. EUROPE POWER: Spot European wholesale electricity prices rose on Tuesday, boosted by a sharp fall in wind and solar power supply and lower French nuclear capacity availability. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.728 25.733 0.02 -0.12 vs Dollar 22.917 22.964 0.2 -2.24 Czech Equities 1,081.41 1,081.41 -0.31 9.61 U.S. Equities 26,179.13 26,258.42 -0.3 12.22 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== DIVIDEND OUTFLOW: In 2018, foreign owners took 294 billion crowns in dividends from Czech subsidiaries, the second-biggest number ever. Another 120 billion in profits was reinvested. Pravo, page 7 CONSTRUCTION PROTESTS: The government aims to make it harder for opponents of infrastructure projects to hold up the approval process. A legal change is to be considered by the cabinet to limit appeals. Hospodarske noviny, page 1 CNN CZECH: Local privately-owned TV group Prima has agreed with CNN to launch Czech news channel CNN Prima News. One CNN journalist will be on the channel's editorial board. Hospodarske noviny, page 13 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 23.0090 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)