Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 3

    PRAGUE, April 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
ECONOMIC DATA
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
NEWS/EVENTS
    CAR SALES: First-quarter car sales figures due out at 2 p.m.
    
    PUBLIC SECTOR BALANCE: 2018 figures to be released at 9 a.m.
    
    BONDS: Auction of 2026 and 2033 state bonds at 12 p.m.
        
    PRAGUE: The Czech economy grew a touch slower than projected
by previous estimates both on a quarterly and annual basis in
the fourth quarter, updated statistics office data showed on
Tuesday.
    The economy expanded by 0.8 percent quarter-on-quarter,
revised down from a previously stated growth of 0.9 percent.
                
    
        CEE MARKETS:  The leu firmed on Tuesday after Romania's
central bank (NBR) said monetary policy has been tightened
through strict liquidity controls in order to fight inflation,
which could stay above the 1.5-3.5 percent target in the short
term.  
               
    
    EUROPE POWER:  Spot European wholesale electricity prices
rose on Tuesday, boosted by a sharp fall in wind and solar power
supply and lower French nuclear capacity availability. 
               
 
 MARKET SNAPSHOT
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.728     25.733    0.02     -0.12
 vs Dollar                 22.917     22.964    0.2      -2.24
 Czech Equities         1,081.41   1,081.41    -0.31      9.61
 U.S. Equities         26,179.13  26,258.42    -0.3      12.22
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
       
PRESS DIGEST
   DIVIDEND OUTFLOW: In 2018, foreign owners took 294 billion
crowns in dividends from Czech subsidiaries, the second-biggest
number ever. Another 120 billion in profits was reinvested.
    Pravo, page 7 
    
   CONSTRUCTION PROTESTS: The government aims to make it harder
for opponents of infrastructure projects to hold up the approval
process. A legal change is to be considered by the cabinet to
limit appeals.
    Hospodarske noviny, page 1 
    
    CNN CZECH: Local privately-owned TV group Prima has agreed
with CNN to launch Czech news channel CNN Prima News. One CNN
journalist will be on the channel's editorial board. 
    Hospodarske noviny, page 13

        
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)   
        
($1 = 23.0090 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
