April 30, 2018 / 6:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, April 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
               
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
========================= NEWS/EVENTS===========================
    MONEY SUPPLY: March money supply figures out at 0800 GMT. 
    
    GOVERNMENT: Holds regular meeting.
       
    FORTUNA: Shares in betting firm Fortuna           trade for
the last day.
    
    KKCG BID FOR INNOGY ASSETS: Investment group KKCG plans to
bid for the Czech assets of German energy group Innogy <IGY.DE<,
posing a new challenge to a deal between Innogy's majority owner
RWE RWEG.DE and rival German utility E.ON to carve up Innogy
themselves.
                
    
    MONETA: Moneta Money Bank            shareholder Petrus
Advisers is calling for the Czech lender to cap its dividend
payouts at 70 percent of net profit and pursue acquisitions in
central Europe.
                
    
    SAZKA GROWS: Sazka says acquiring Croatia's sports-betting
market leader SuperSport has compelling strategic logic, giving
Sazka Group access to an attractive gaming market. Sazka is
considering an IPO.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European government bond yields
declined further on Friday, along with those of the United
States and Germany, and also supported by relatively low supply
at a Polish bond auction.
                

 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.474     25.476    0.01       0.21
 vs Dollar                21.005     21.081    0.36       1.28
 Czech Equities        1,124.16   1,124.16    -0.04       4.27
 U.S. Equities        24,311.19  24,322.34    -0.05      -1.65
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
       
            
======================PRESS DIGEST===========================
    COALITION: The centre-left Social Democrats are inching
toward a coalition with the ANO party of PM Andrej Babis,
despite vocal opposition to any deal from some party members.
Any agreement, which would also involve the Communist party,
would be subject to a referendum among Social Democrat members
later this month.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 3
    
    WAGES: The unions called for a cut in the working week to
3.75 hours from 40 hours and want the minimum wage to rise to
13,700 crowns.
    Hospodarske noviny, page 3  
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)     
          
***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20          Budapest BUX        Prague PX      
    For updates on CEE markets                                
    TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                              
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
