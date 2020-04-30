Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 30

    PRAGUE, April 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 7,581 confirmed
cases of coronavirus infection by Thursday morning, with 75 new
infections on Wednesday. So far 3,120 people have recovered from
the Covid-19 illness and 227 people have died.
    CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: The Health Ministry releases latest
update on the development of the epidemic and model outlooks at
8,.30 a.m. (0630 GMT)
    
    ERSTE BANK: Expects significant drop in 2020 net profit.
                
    
    RECORD DROUGHT: The Czech Republic is facing its worst
drought in 500 years and some communities could see their
supplies run dry, Environment Minister Richard Brabec said on
Wednesday.  
    A map presented by the ministry showed that just 0.1% of the
Czech Republic had a normal level of water in the soil in
mid-April while extreme drought was found in 75.4% of the
country. 
               
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks firmed on Wednesday as
countries looked to ease coronavirus lockdowns, while Hungarian
long-term government bond yields plunged after the central bank
announced the terms of its bond-buying programme.
               
    
    EUROPE POWER:  European spot electricity prices for
day-ahead delivery tumbled on Wednesday on the back of an
expected fall in demand amid a rise in wind power supply in
Germany and France, while French nuclear production remains
stable.
               
    
   PUBS GO UNDER: The trade groups of restaurants said up to 30%
of restaurants will not reopen. 
    www.mfdnes.cz/ctecka.aspx
    
    SENIOR EPIDEMIOLOGIST CONCERNED: Public events of up to 100
people may be allowed from May 11. But caution is needed and
chief of the Health Ministry coronavirus team Rastislav Madar
said he and his colleagues were concerned the opening of the
economy wand social life may be going too fast, especially if
the state of emergency ends on May 17, before previous
relaxation is evaluated.
    here
     
    LEGAL WAYS TO EXTEND MEASURES: The cabinet will propose an
amendment on the public health law that would allow the Health
Ministry to issue orders for shop closures and other measures to
fight infectious disease. Now the measures are under a state of
emergency which parliament has limited to shorter period than
the government says the situation requires. The opposition
disagrees.
    here
    
