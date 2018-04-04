FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 6:15 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, April 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
               
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
========================= NEWS/EVENTS===========================
    GAS: Slovak gas pipeline operator Eustream has temporarily
reduced the maximum capacity at several entry/exit points for
two weeks due to unexpected maintenance works, it said on
Tuesday.
    Story:             
    
    UNIPETROL: Refiner Unipetrol           said Litvinov's POX
unit in shutdown, crude processing reduced.
    Story:             
    
    CEZ: The Bulgarian government will not take a stake in the
energy assets that Czech power utility CEZ           is selling
in the Balkan country, its finance minister said on Tuesday.
    Story:             
    
    BUDGET: The Czech central state budget showed a 16.26
billion crown ($788.17 million) surplus at the end of March
mainly due to a sharp increase in the inflow of EU subsidies,
Finance Ministry data showed on Tuesday.
    Story:             
    
    CEE MARKETS: Poland's 10-year government bond yield fell to
a seven-month low as investors expected little debt supply and
low inflation in coming months, despite strong manufacturing
indexes from Warsaw, Prague and Budapest.
    Story:             
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.318     25.402    0.33       0.82
 vs Dollar                20.628     20.585   -0.21       3.05
 Czech Equities        1,116.66   1,116.66    -0.64       3.57
 U.S. Equities        24,033.36  23,644.19     1.65      -2.77
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
   
======================PRESS DIGEST===========================
    EPH: Energy holding EPH's EP Energy unit posted a 30 percent
rise in core EBITDA profit last year, to 9.6 billion crowns 
($465.52 million), on a 0.5 percent decrease in revenue.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
    
    BANK PAY: Unions at KBC's Czech bank CSOB are asking for a
15 percent wage rise while management has offered 5 percent.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
    HARTENBERG: Investment group Hartenberg, which belongs to
Prime Minister Andrej Babis's trust funds, acquired a majority
stake in Astratex, an online seller of lingerie.
    Lidove Noviny, page 13
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)     
          
***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20          Budapest BUX        Prague PX      
    For updates on CEE markets                                
    TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                              

    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 20.6220 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
