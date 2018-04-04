Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 4

PRAGUE, April 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ========================= NEWS/EVENTS=========================== GAS: Slovak gas pipeline operator Eustream has temporarily reduced the maximum capacity at several entry/exit points for two weeks due to unexpected maintenance works, it said on Tuesday. Story: UNIPETROL: Refiner Unipetrol said Litvinov's POX unit in shutdown, crude processing reduced. Story: CEZ: The Bulgarian government will not take a stake in the energy assets that Czech power utility CEZ is selling in the Balkan country, its finance minister said on Tuesday. Story: BUDGET: The Czech central state budget showed a 16.26 billion crown ($788.17 million) surplus at the end of March mainly due to a sharp increase in the inflow of EU subsidies, Finance Ministry data showed on Tuesday. Story: CEE MARKETS: Poland's 10-year government bond yield fell to a seven-month low as investors expected little debt supply and low inflation in coming months, despite strong manufacturing indexes from Warsaw, Prague and Budapest. Story: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2018 vs Euro 25.318 25.402 0.33 0.82 vs Dollar 20.628 20.585 -0.21 3.05 Czech Equities 1,116.66 1,116.66 -0.64 3.57 U.S. Equities 24,033.36 23,644.19 1.65 -2.77 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST=========================== EPH: Energy holding EPH's EP Energy unit posted a 30 percent rise in core EBITDA profit last year, to 9.6 billion crowns ($465.52 million), on a 0.5 percent decrease in revenue. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 BANK PAY: Unions at KBC's Czech bank CSOB are asking for a 15 percent wage rise while management has offered 5 percent. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 HARTENBERG: Investment group Hartenberg, which belongs to Prime Minister Andrej Babis's trust funds, acquired a majority stake in Astratex, an online seller of lingerie. Lidove Noviny, page 13 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) ***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE markets TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.6220 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)