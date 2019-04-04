Bonds News
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 4

    PRAGUE, April 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    CAR SALES: Czech New Car Sales Drop 12 Percent In Q1
           
    
    PUBLIC SECTOR SURPLUS DIPS: The Czech overall fiscal surplus
reached 0.89 percent of gross domestic product in 2018, a drop
1.57 percent surplus in 2017, the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU)
said on Wednesday.            
    
    BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 5.394 billion crowns
($236.20 million) worth of 1.00/26 government bonds             
in the first, competitive round of bidding at an auction on
Wednesday.            
    The Czech Finance Ministry also sold 5.0 billion crowns
($218.94 million) worth of 2.00/33 government bonds
            .
               
        
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint set the pace for stronger
Central European currencies on Wednesday as British political
developments and German economic data helped reverse recent
dollar flows.
                  
    
    EUROPE POWER: European forward power prices on Wednesday
rose in the wholesale market, tracking gains across related
fuels and carbon emissions markets.
               
      
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.729     25.693   -0.14     -0.12
 vs Dollar                 22.893     22.876   -0.07     -2.13
 Czech Equities         1,086.69   1,086.69     0.49     10.15
 U.S. Equities         26,218.13  26,179.13     0.15     12.39
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
       
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
   M&A: Preformed Line Products          has agreed to buy Czech
telecoms equipment maker Micos Telcom. 
    Hospodarske noviny, page 11
    
         
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)   
        
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 23.0090 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Reporting by Prague Newsroom
