Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 4

CAR SALES: Czech New Car Sales Drop 12 Percent In Q1 PUBLIC SECTOR SURPLUS DIPS: The Czech overall fiscal surplus reached 0.89 percent of gross domestic product in 2018, a drop 1.57 percent surplus in 2017, the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) said on Wednesday. BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 5.394 billion crowns ($236.20 million) worth of 1.00/26 government bonds in the first, competitive round of bidding at an auction on Wednesday. The Czech Finance Ministry also sold 5.0 billion crowns ($218.94 million) worth of 2.00/33 government bonds . CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint set the pace for stronger Central European currencies on Wednesday as British political developments and German economic data helped reverse recent dollar flows. EUROPE POWER: European forward power prices on Wednesday rose in the wholesale market, tracking gains across related fuels and carbon emissions markets. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.729 25.693 -0.14 -0.12 vs Dollar 22.893 22.876 -0.07 -2.13 Czech Equities 1,086.69 1,086.69 0.49 10.15 U.S. Equities 26,218.13 26,179.13 0.15 12.39 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== M&A: Preformed Line Products has agreed to buy Czech telecoms equipment maker Micos Telcom. Hospodarske noviny, page 11