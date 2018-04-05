FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 6:12 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, April 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
               
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
========================= NEWS/EVENTS===========================
    AERO: Aero Vodochody has sold four L-39NG training fighter
jets to Senegal, the Czech company said on Wednesday, marking
the once struggling firm's first international sale of new
aircraft in 20 years.
    Story:             
    
    SKODA:  Unions at Volkswagen's             Skoda Auto have
withdrawn from a deal on flexible working shifts, they said on
Wednesday, adding pressure on the Czech carmaker as they seek a
double-digit pay raise and threaten strikes.
    Story:             
    
    BUDGET: The Czech Republic's overall fiscal surplus widened
to 1.59 percent of gross domestic product in 2017, from a 0.73
percent surplus in 2016, the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) said
on Wednesday.
    The Finance Ministry said in a separate statement that it
expected the overall surplus to reach 1.5 percent of GDP in 2018
and public debt to fall to 33 percent of economic output.
    Story:             
    
    CEE MARKETS: The zloty and Polish bond yields fell after
Warsaw data showed a surprise retreat in inflation, while the
leu held steady even though the Romanian central bank
disappointed investors who had bet on an interest rate hike.
    Story:             
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.315     25.402    0.34       0.83
 vs Dollar                20.618     20.585   -0.16       3.1
 Czech Equities        1,111.86   1,111.86    -0.43       3.13
 U.S. Equities        24,264.3   24,033.36     0.96      -1.84
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST===========================
    CARS: Aures Holding, renamed from AAA Auto this year, plans
to open three large sales points in Poland in the next five
years as it expands in that market. Its chief, Karolina
Topolova, did not confirm recent media reports that the firm was
looking at offering shares on the stock exchange. She said the
firm is "completely different" now than five years ago, when it
withdrew from the Prague bourse.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
    
    CROWN: Of the estimated 50 billion euros of speculative
capital that flowed into markets before the Czech central bank
ended its intervention regime a year ago, Raiffeisenbank
economist Helena Horska only about 6 billion euros has since
exited.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 18
    
    COAL: State-owned firm Prisko officially took over shares of
coal mining group OKD, formerly of New World Resources.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 3
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)     
          
***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20          Budapest BUX        Prague PX      
    For updates on CEE markets                                
    TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                              

    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
