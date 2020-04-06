Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 6

    PRAGUE, April 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
                  
    DATA: Statistics office will release data on industrial
production and foreign trade at 9:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT)
            
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 4,591 confirmed
cases of coronavirus infection as of midnight, up 119 from
previous day. (NOTE: There are fewer tests performed during
weekend.) 
    So far 96 people have recovered from the Covid-19 illness
and 67 people died.
    UNEMPLOYMENT: Czech unemployment held at 3% in March despite
measures to curb the spread of coronavirus and showed no
variations from normal in early April, but only the full month
will show the trend, Labour and Social Affairs Minister Jana
Malacova said on Sunday.
                
    
    FRANCE: The Czech Republic will treat six COVID-19 patients
from France at a university hospital in its second largest city
Brno to help alleviate pressure on the French medical system,
Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Sunday.
                
    
    VENTILATORS: A Czech team have built a ventilator using
readily available parts and are planning to produce hundreds of
the devices to treat seriously ill coronavirus patients.
                
    
    CEE FX POLL: Central Europe's currencies could be over the
worst of their pounding as a result of the global coronavirus
pandemic, as Hungary's forint is seen recovering from record
lows and the Czech crown gradually firming in the next year, a
Reuters poll showed on Friday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European stock markets and currencies
were mixed on Friday as investors tried to digest huge swings in
oil prices and more than six million new U.S. jobless claims,
signalling further grave economic damage from the coronavirus
epidemic.
                
    
    ROHLIK: Czech online retailer Rohlik.cz is looking into
expansion for which it would need an investor to bring around
150 million euros for a minor stake in the company, chief
executive and founder Tomas Cupr told the paper.
    SKODA: Volkswagen's Skoda Auto chief executive Bernhard
Maier said that re-starting of car production should be planned
on European level due to interconnection among carmakers and
their suppliers.
