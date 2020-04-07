Beverages - Brewers
April 7, 2020 / 6:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 7

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, April 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hour)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
===========================NEWS/EVENTS==========================
    DATA: February retail sales data due. (0700 GMT)
    
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 4,822 confirmed
cases of coronavirus infection as of midnight. So far 121 people
have recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 78 people have
died.
    here
    
    MEASURES: The Czech government agreed on Monday to relax
some lockdown measures that have stifled the economy as growth
of new coronavirus infections has been levelling off in recent
days, officials said.
                
    
    OUTLOOK: The Czech Finance Ministry forecast on Monday the
steepest gross domestic product drop in the country's 28 years
of independence as the new coronavirus hit the economy.
    The ministry also predicted the public sector would show a
deficit of 4.1% of GDP in 2020.
                
    
    BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry added three unscheduled
auctions of bonds due in 2026, 2028 and 2033 to its April
issuance calendar as it massively ramps up borrowing amid the
coronavirus epidemic.
                
    
    INDUSTRY: Czech working day adjusted industrial output fell
by a lower-than-expected 0.9% year-on-year in February,
statistics office data showed on Monday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint gave up some of its early
gains versus the euro by Monday afternoon after Prime Minister
Viktor Orban announced details of a $30 billion economic
stimulus package.
                
    
======================== PRESS DIGEST ==========================
    CORONAVIRUS IMPACT: Half of households have lost income due
to the coronavirus outbreak and measures preventing its spread,
according to PAQ Research. One-sixth have lost more than 50% of
income, a survey found.
    here
    
    BREWERIES: Czech breweries are seeking compensation for
damages caused by state measures to slow the coronavirus
outbreak. Brewery sales have dropped by 40% and by 80% at
microbreweries, according to the CSPS association.
    here
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below