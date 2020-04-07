Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 7

PRAGUE, April 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== DATA: February retail sales data due. (0700 GMT) CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 4,822 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection as of midnight. So far 121 people have recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 78 people have died. here MEASURES: The Czech government agreed on Monday to relax some lockdown measures that have stifled the economy as growth of new coronavirus infections has been levelling off in recent days, officials said. OUTLOOK: The Czech Finance Ministry forecast on Monday the steepest gross domestic product drop in the country's 28 years of independence as the new coronavirus hit the economy. The ministry also predicted the public sector would show a deficit of 4.1% of GDP in 2020. BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry added three unscheduled auctions of bonds due in 2026, 2028 and 2033 to its April issuance calendar as it massively ramps up borrowing amid the coronavirus epidemic. INDUSTRY: Czech working day adjusted industrial output fell by a lower-than-expected 0.9% year-on-year in February, statistics office data showed on Monday. CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint gave up some of its early gains versus the euro by Monday afternoon after Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced details of a $30 billion economic stimulus package. ======================== PRESS DIGEST ========================== CORONAVIRUS IMPACT: Half of households have lost income due to the coronavirus outbreak and measures preventing its spread, according to PAQ Research. One-sixth have lost more than 50% of income, a survey found. here BREWERIES: Czech breweries are seeking compensation for damages caused by state measures to slow the coronavirus outbreak. Brewery sales have dropped by 40% and by 80% at microbreweries, according to the CSPS association. here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)