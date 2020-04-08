Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 8

PRAGUE, April 8 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== JOBS: March unemployment data due at 0700 GMT and central bank FX reserves data at 0800 GMT. BONDS: The Finance Ministry to auction three bonds as it ramps up borrowing. PARLIAMENT: The lower house should take up debate on legislation giving the central bank wider powers for purchasing assets in the market. KRETINSKY: Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, who forged one of Europe's largest energy groups through more than a decade of deals, is diversifying and scouring retail, media and other areas for investments. CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 5,017 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection as of midnight. So far 172 people have recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 88 people have died. here STATE OF EMERGENCY: Czech lawmakers on Tuesday approved keeping the state of emergency in the country in place until April 30, a shorter extension than the government had sought to crack down on the coronavirus outbreak there. TELECOMS: Czech Telecoms Regulator Says Extends Public Consultations For 5G Auction Conditions To May 4 CEE MARKETS: The forint jumped to a one-week peak to lead central Europe higher on Tuesday as investor hopes that the corovavirus spread could start to level out boosted riskier assets and Hungary's central bank launched measures to soothe financial markets. On bond markets, Czech yields were mixed after the finance ministry announced on Monday unscheduled bond auctions for Wednesday as it ramps up borrowing. ======================== PRESS DIGEST ========================== LOANS: The lower house approved a government plan for three- or six-month loan deferrals. The bill heads now to the Senate. CTK news agency STATE AID: About two thirds of 9,000 Kurzarbeit applications in the first two days of the new state support scheme for firms were filled out wrong or incomplete. here FOOD RETAIL: The 11 biggest grocery retailers have hired 23,000 since mid-March, due in part to school closings forcing some workers home. here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)