April 8, 2020 / 6:34 AM / in an hour

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 8

    PRAGUE, April 8 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hour)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases...................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    
    
===========================NEWS/EVENTS==========================
    JOBS: March unemployment data due at 0700 GMT and central
bank FX reserves data at 0800 GMT. 
    
    BONDS: The Finance Ministry to auction three bonds as it
ramps up borrowing.             
    
    PARLIAMENT: The lower house should take up debate on
legislation giving the central bank wider powers for purchasing
assets in the market.             
    
    KRETINSKY: Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, who forged
one of Europe's largest energy groups through more than a decade
of deals, is diversifying and scouring retail, media and other
areas for investments.
                
    
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 5,017 confirmed
cases of coronavirus infection as of midnight. So far 172 people
have recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 88 people have
died.
    
    
    STATE OF EMERGENCY: Czech lawmakers on Tuesday approved
keeping the state of emergency in the country in place until
April 30, a shorter extension than the government had sought to
crack down on the coronavirus outbreak there.
                
    
    TELECOMS: Czech Telecoms Regulator Says Extends Public
Consultations For 5G Auction Conditions To May 4
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The forint jumped to a one-week peak to lead
central Europe higher on Tuesday as investor hopes that the
corovavirus spread could start to level out boosted riskier
assets and Hungary's central bank launched measures to soothe
financial markets.
    On bond markets, Czech yields were mixed after the finance
ministry announced on Monday unscheduled bond auctions for
Wednesday as it ramps up borrowing. 
                
    
======================== PRESS DIGEST ==========================
    LOANS: The lower house approved a government plan for three-
or six-month loan deferrals. The bill heads now to the Senate.
    CTK news agency
    
    STATE AID: About two thirds of 9,000 Kurzarbeit applications
in the first two days of the new state support scheme for firms
were filled out wrong or incomplete. 
    
    
    FOOD RETAIL: The 11 biggest grocery retailers have hired
23,000 since mid-March, due in part to school closings forcing
some workers home.
    
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
