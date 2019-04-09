Credit RSS
April 9, 2019 / 6:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 9

    PRAGUE, April 9 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    TRAVEL: General Atlantic buying majority stake in Czech
online travel agency Kiwi -Forbes.cz    
                
    
    JOBS: The Czech unemployment rate dropped to 3.0 percent of
the workforce in March, the lowest number for that month since
1997, the Labour Ministry said on Monday.
                

    CEE MARKETS: The forint hit a 12-week-low against the zloty
and Hungarian government bond prices fell on Monday,
underperforming Central European peers, amid expectations for a
further rise in inflation in Hungary.
                   
    
    EUROPE POWER: The German baseload electricity contract for
delivery next year retreated from its multi-week highs last
week, put under pressure by the fall in carbon emissions permit
prices, while a forecast for increased demand supported
day-ahead spot power prices.
    In eastern Europe, the Czech day ahead contract          
rose by 1.9 percent to 43 euros/MWh. The year-ahead price
           added 1.1 percent to 51.65 euros/MWh. 
                
    
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.615     25.614    0         0.32
 vs Dollar                 22.74      22.744    0.02     -1.45
 Czech Equities         1,084.46   1,084.46    -0.15      9.92
 U.S. Equities         26,341.02  26,424.99    -0.32     12.92
    TELECOMS: The government approved the telecom regulator's
plan for a 5G auction later this year, with conditions set to
attract a fourth operator to the market.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    GOVERNMENT: Transport Minister Dan Tok announced he would
leave the government after more than four years in the job,
making him the longest-serving person in that post.
    Lidove Noviny, page 1
    
    WAGE: Unions are asking for the minimum monthly wage to rise
by 1,650 crowns to 15,000 crowns ($659.75) next year.
    E15, page 3 
    
    REAL ESTATE: A third or half of new flats are bought by
investors, according to a survey the newspaper carried out among
developers and real estate professionals.
    E15, page 4
     
($1 = 22.7360 Czech crowns)

