Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 9

PRAGUE, April 9 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS========================= TRAVEL: General Atlantic buying majority stake in Czech online travel agency Kiwi -Forbes.cz JOBS: The Czech unemployment rate dropped to 3.0 percent of the workforce in March, the lowest number for that month since 1997, the Labour Ministry said on Monday. CEE MARKETS: The forint hit a 12-week-low against the zloty and Hungarian government bond prices fell on Monday, underperforming Central European peers, amid expectations for a further rise in inflation in Hungary. EUROPE POWER: The German baseload electricity contract for delivery next year retreated from its multi-week highs last week, put under pressure by the fall in carbon emissions permit prices, while a forecast for increased demand supported day-ahead spot power prices. In eastern Europe, the Czech day ahead contract rose by 1.9 percent to 43 euros/MWh. The year-ahead price added 1.1 percent to 51.65 euros/MWh. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.615 25.614 0 0.32 vs Dollar 22.74 22.744 0.02 -1.45 Czech Equities 1,084.46 1,084.46 -0.15 9.92 U.S. Equities 26,341.02 26,424.99 -0.32 12.92 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== TELECOMS: The government approved the telecom regulator's plan for a 5G auction later this year, with conditions set to attract a fourth operator to the market. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 GOVERNMENT: Transport Minister Dan Tok announced he would leave the government after more than four years in the job, making him the longest-serving person in that post. Lidove Noviny, page 1 WAGE: Unions are asking for the minimum monthly wage to rise by 1,650 crowns to 15,000 crowns ($659.75) next year. E15, page 3 REAL ESTATE: A third or half of new flats are bought by investors, according to a survey the newspaper carried out among developers and real estate professionals. E15, page 4 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 22.7360 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)