August 12, 2019 / 6:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 12

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
============================NEWS/EVENTS========================
    CPI: The statistics office releases data on consumer price
index (CPI) for July at 9:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT)
        
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary led central European share gains on
Friday, driven by strong earnings by OTP          , the region's
biggest independent lender, while currencies trod water,
mirroring the euro that shrugged off Italy's ruling coalition
tensions. 
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European power prices for early next week were
lifted by lower German wind supply forecasts and tight French
nuclear availability in the summer maintenance season.
                
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.816     25.848    0.12     -0.46
 vs Dollar                 23.029     23.075    0.2      -2.74
 Czech Equities         1,022.67   1,022.67     0.21      3.66
 U.S. Equities         26,287.44  26,378.19    -0.34     12.69
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================
    HOPS: Around 800 hectares of hops harvested in the Czech
Republic, out of the total of 5,020 hectares, is estimated to be
of lower quality which may have an effect on the taste of beer
produced, a study found.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1     
    
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
