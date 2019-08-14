Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 14

PRAGUE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS======================== GDP: The statistics office releases flash estimate of the gross domestic product (GDP) development in the second quarter at 9:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) CEZ: Czech utility CEZ could prioritise the sale of its assets in Romania later this year, the company said on Tuesday, as part of a divestment programme that could raise billions of crowns to be paid out in a special dividend. CURRENT ACCOUNT: The Czech current account showed a deficit of 3.9 billion crowns ($169.01 million) in June, significantly narrower than expected, central bank data showed on Tuesday. CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were mixed on Tuesday, trading in narrow ranges in the summer lull, with the Czech crown recovering slightly after nearing a six-month low the previous session. EUROPE POWER: European power prices for the day-ahead were mixed on Tuesday, as those in Germany traded up on lower wind supply and those in France declined along with weakening demand in the midst of the French holidays. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.825 25.828 0.01 -0.5 vs Dollar 23.117 23.119 0.01 -3.13 Czech Equities 1,030.29 1,030.29 -0.04 4.43 U.S. Equities 26,279.91 25,907.37 1.44 12.66 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================== FOREIGN OWNERSHIP: Industry Ministry prepares a bill which would give the state the power to block a non-European entity from getting 10% share in a Czech firm if the government sees the investor a security risk. In the European Union, 14 members states have a similar law. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 TOBACCO TAX: The Finance Ministry plans to raise the excise tax on tobacco also in 2021-2023, besides the increase approved for the next year. The plan is for the price of a 20-cigarettes pack to grow by around 3 czech crowns each year. This could bring 2 billion crowns of extra revenue to the state budget. E15, page 2 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)