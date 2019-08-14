Consumer Goods and Retail
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 14

    PRAGUE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS========================
    GDP: The statistics office releases flash estimate of the
gross domestic product (GDP) development in the second quarter
at 9:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT)
    
    CEZ: Czech utility CEZ           could prioritise the sale
of its assets in Romania later this year, the company said on
Tuesday, as part of a divestment programme that could raise
billions of crowns to be paid out in a special dividend.
                
    
    CURRENT ACCOUNT: The Czech current account showed a deficit
of 3.9 billion crowns ($169.01 million) in June, significantly
narrower than expected, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
                
        
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were mixed on
Tuesday, trading in narrow ranges in the summer lull, with the
Czech crown recovering slightly after nearing a six-month low
the previous session.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European power prices for the day-ahead were
mixed on Tuesday, as those in Germany traded up on lower wind
supply and those in France declined along with weakening demand
in the midst of the French holidays.
                
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.825     25.828    0.01      -0.5
 vs Dollar                 23.117     23.119    0.01      -3.13
 Czech Equities         1,030.29   1,030.29    -0.04       4.43
 U.S. Equities         26,279.91  25,907.37     1.44      12.66
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================
    FOREIGN OWNERSHIP: Industry Ministry prepares a bill which
would give the state the power to block a non-European entity
from getting 10% share in a Czech firm if the government sees
the investor a security risk. In the European Union, 14 members
states have a similar law.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16

    TOBACCO TAX: The Finance Ministry plans to raise the excise
tax on tobacco also in 2021-2023, besides the increase approved
for the next year. The plan is for the price of a 20-cigarettes
pack to grow by around 3 czech crowns each year. This could
bring 2 billion crowns of extra revenue to the state budget.
    E15, page 2
        
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)               
   
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
