August 22, 2019 / 6:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 22

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS========================
    PFNONWOVENS: PFNonwovens           Q2 net drops, sees 2019
EBITDA at lower end of outlook
                
    
    POLITICS: Czech President Milos Zeman on Wednesday backed
the new nominee for culture minister from the junior party in
the ruling coalition, defusing a political crisis that had
threatened to topple the government.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were mixed in thin
volumes on Wednesday, mirroring the euro ahead of a key central
bankers meeting in Wyoming on Friday, with the crown leading
regional losses and Czech bond yields edging up for a fourth day
running. 
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European spot power prices fell in the
wholesale market on Wednesday as wind and solar supply rose and
demand in the region edged lower. 
                
    
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================
    BUDGET: The Finance Ministry is revising its budget income
forecast for 2020, partly due to better than expected social tax
receipts, a spokesman said.
    Hospodarske noviny, page 3
                  
