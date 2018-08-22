Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 22

PRAGUE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS========================= 1968: Fifty years ago Soviet tanks rolled into Prague to crush the Czechoslovak Communist government's democratic reforms, ushering in a bloody occupation whose lessons many Czechs fear have been forgotten. CEE MARKETS: A weaker dollar helped Central European currencies including the forint strengthen on Tuesday even as the Hungarian central bank (NBH) kept its record low interest rates on hold at its meeting. =========================PRESS DIGEST=========================== MORTGAGES: The average mortgage interest rate was nearly flat at 2.50 percent in July, compared to 2.49 percent in the previous month, while the number of mortgages was the lowest since January 2016, data collected by Hypoindex showed. Pravo, page 15 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)