FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
August 22, 2018 / 6:50 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    1968: Fifty years ago Soviet tanks rolled into Prague to
crush the Czechoslovak Communist government's democratic
reforms, ushering in a bloody occupation whose lessons many
Czechs fear have been forgotten.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: A weaker dollar helped Central European
currencies including the forint strengthen on Tuesday even as
the Hungarian central bank (NBH) kept its record low interest
rates on hold at its meeting.
                
    
=========================PRESS DIGEST===========================
    MORTGAGES: The average mortgage interest rate was nearly
flat at 2.50 percent in July, compared to 2.49 percent in the
previous month, while the number of mortgages was the lowest
since January 2016, data collected by Hypoindex showed.
    Pravo, page 15       
    
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.