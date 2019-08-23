Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 23

PRAGUE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS======================== BUDGET NEGOTIATIONS: The finance and social affairs ministers will meet to try reach a deal on 2020 financing. The Social Affairs Ministry demands an extra 11 billion crowns ($472.29 million). The fight has been a test of the two-party government coalition, with the Finance Ministry led by the ANO party and the Social Affairs Ministry held by the Social Democrats. 0830 GMT. SOCIAL DEMOCRATS MEET: Party leadership meets to discuss a recent agreement to replace its culture minister. Some regional representatives demand the party leave the government. 1300 GMT. Us defence deal: The Czech Republic will buy 12 military helicopters from U.S. maker Bell in a deal priced at 14.5 billion crowns ($622 million), Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar said on Thursday. CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's currencies moved sideways on Thursday as markets looked for clarity over the U.S. interest rate outlook, while shares in Czech artificial textile maker PFNonwovens fell to a 4-1/2-year low after a poor second quarter. EUROPE POWER: German prompt power prices firmed in wholesale market trading on Thursday as wind volumes looked set to fall, while forward contracts sagged along with weaker coal and carbon prices. Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 23.2910 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)