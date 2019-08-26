Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 26

PRAGUE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS======================== STABLE RATES: The Czech National Bank's (CNB) Vice-Governor Tomas Nidetzky sees stable interest rates through 2020 as inflation pressures from the domestic economy are balanced by foreign markets slowing down, he said in an interview. BUDGET: The Czech ruling parties on Friday neared a deal on a 2020 budget plan that will lift spending, though the finance ministry has said it still aims to keep the deficit target for next year unchanged. CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were mixed on Friday, as investors eyed a speech by Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell for indications as to whether the U.S. central bank will cut rates further. EUROPE POWER: Lower wind power output in Germany and tighter French nuclear supply lifted early next week power prices in European wholesale market trading on Friday, while forwards fell sharply along with carbon permits amid a recessionary outlook. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.864 25.851 -0.05 -0.65 vs Dollar 23.202 23.186 -0.07 -3.51 Czech Equities 1,045.55 1,045.55 0.31 5.98 U.S. Equities 25,628.9 26,252.24 -2.37 9.87 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ TELECOMS: Nordic Telecom may team up with J&T financial group and Dense Air technology company in a tender for the fourth mobile operator in the Czech Republic. The authorities will release the conditions of the tender on Monday. Lidove Noviny, page 13 CARBON TAX: Environment Minister Richard Brabec reiterated that the government will not impose a carbon tax. The minister wrote in the paper that his ministry was just collecting information and analyses in order to be able to formulate and defend its decision in debates in the European Union. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 9 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)