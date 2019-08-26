Consumer Goods and Retail
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 26

    PRAGUE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS========================
    STABLE RATES: The Czech National Bank's (CNB) Vice-Governor
Tomas Nidetzky sees stable interest rates through 2020 as
inflation pressures from the domestic economy are balanced by
foreign markets slowing down, he said in an interview.
                
    
    BUDGET: The Czech ruling parties on Friday neared a deal on
a 2020 budget plan that will lift spending, though the finance
ministry has said it still aims to keep the deficit target for
next year unchanged.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were mixed on
Friday, as investors eyed a speech by Federal Reserve Chief
Jerome Powell for indications as to whether the U.S. central
bank will cut rates further.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: Lower wind power output in Germany and tighter
French nuclear supply lifted early next week power prices in
European wholesale market trading on Friday, while forwards fell
sharply along with carbon permits amid a recessionary outlook.
                
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                   close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.864     25.851   -0.05     -0.65
 vs Dollar                 23.202     23.186   -0.07     -3.51
 Czech Equities         1,045.55   1,045.55     0.31      5.98
 U.S. Equities         25,628.9   26,252.24    -2.37      9.87
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    TELECOMS: Nordic Telecom may team up with J&T financial
group and Dense Air technology company in a tender for the
fourth mobile operator in the Czech Republic. The authorities
will release the conditions of the tender on Monday.
    Lidove Noviny, page 13

    CARBON TAX: Environment Minister Richard Brabec reiterated
that the government will not impose a carbon tax. The minister
wrote in the paper that his ministry was just collecting
information and analyses in order to be able to formulate and
defend its decision in debates in the European Union.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 9    
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
  
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
