Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 27

    PRAGUE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
    OUTLOOK: The Czech finance ministry has slightly cut its
2019 and 2020 economic growth outlook, it said in a presentation
on its website on Monday.
                
    
    M&A: Coca-Cola's Czech Unit Buys Toma From Karlovarske
Mineralni Vody
                
    
    CONFIDENCE: Czech August business confidence rises, consumer
confidence dips
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies edged up in slim
volumes on Monday, as many investors stayed on the sidelines due
to a public holiday in Britain, with the Polish zloty propped up
by plans for a balanced budget in the biggest ex-communist
European Union country. 
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity contracts for
day-ahead delivery rose in wholesale trade on Monday, boosted by
forecasts showing a rise in consumption, while year-ahead power
prices rose slightly as they tracked carbon permits.
                
    
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.789      25.782   -0.03    -0.36
 vs Dollar                 23.226      23.235    0.04    -3.62
 Czech Equities         1,039.35    1,039.35    -0.59     5.35
 U.S. Equities         25,898.83   25,628.9      1.05    11.02
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    
    WAGES: Government coalition and union talks over wage hikes
for state workers next year will take place Sept. 9, which is
the final hurdle for the 2020 budget plan. 
    The junior ruling party Social Democrats and unions are
seeking a bigger increase than the 2% the finance ministry has
promised. The newspaper said a compromise of around a 5% pay
hike could be found. 
    Teachers are separate and will see a 10% raise.
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.)
their accuracy.)
    
  
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
