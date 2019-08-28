Consumer Goods and Retail
August 28, 2019 / 6:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 28

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS========================
    BONDS: The Finance Ministry will auction 0.45/23 and 2.00/33
government bonds, with results expected after 12:00 p.m. (1000
GMT).
                     
    
    BREXIT: Measures proposed by Britain to replace the
"backstop" in its European Union Withdrawal Agreement do not yet
come close to what is needed and it is possible that no solution
exists, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday.
                
    
    AIRLINES: The Czech aviation watchdog said on Tuesday it was
looking into an incident in which a Smartwings plane flew on one
engine for more than two hours instead of seeking a nearby
airport to land.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies remained under
pressure on Tuesday as worries about global growth weighed on
emerging-market assets, with the Romanian leu slipping around
0.2% after the country's ruling coalition collapsed.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for next-day
delivery posted gains in wholesale trade on Tuesday, buoyed by a
forecast of an increase in German consumption, while lower gas
and coal generation in Belgium and Netherlands provided support.
                
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.829    25.831    0.01      -0.51
 vs Dollar                 23.287    23.288    0         -3.89
 Czech Equities         1,034.13   1,034.13   -0.5        4.82
 U.S. Equities         25,777.9   25,898.83   -0.47      10.5
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    TELECOMS: The telecoms regulator CTU rejected the Industry
Ministry and lottery group Sazka's proposed changes to an
upcoming auction of 5G frequencies that would have been more
advantageous for a new operator but, according to experts,
threatened lawsuits.
    The ministry denied it coordinated with Sazka. Both had
similar comments to the proposed auction conditions, proposing
to cut in half the proposed price of auctioned frequencies and
soften some network conditions.
    The state has said it wants to attract a fourth operator to
the country to compete against incumbents O2 Czech Republic
         , T-Mobile            and Vodafone        .
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 3
    
    INDUSTRY: Nexen Tire            , the third biggest foreign
investor in the Czech Republic, will begin regular production at
a new plant on Wednesday after beginning to test production in
May. It currently employs 850 and will add another 50 workers
this year, aiming to boost staff to 1,300 by 2022.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 11
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
  
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below