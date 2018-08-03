FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
August 3, 2018 / 6:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    HIKE: The Czech central bank raised its benchmark interest
rate for a third time this year on Thursday and held out the
possibility of another increase soon as it seeks to corral
inflation in the strong economy and compensate for a weak
currency.
                
    
    INSIGHT: Leaders tend to rein in generous election promises
once they come to power; few tour the country adding more, as
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has been doing.
                
                   
    CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown touched a 10-week high against
the euro before the country's central bank meeting on Thursday,
when it is expected to raise interest rates again to fight
inflation
                
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.671     25.541    -0.51     -0.56
 vs Dollar                22.16      21.704    -2.1      -4.15
 Czech Equities        1,089.09   1,089.09     -0.04      1.01
 U.S. Equities        25,326.16  25,333.82     -0.03      2.46
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    
 ====================== PRESS DIGEST ===========================
    ARMY TENDER: The Czech Defence Ministry is going to launch a
 tender for 210 infantry armed carriers worth an estimated 53
billion crowns ($2.39 billion) around September, Defence
Minister Lubomir Metnar said.
    Previously, when testing the market, three manufacturers
prsedented their vehicles: Great Britain's BAE Systems, U.S.
General Dynamics and Germany's Rheinmetal.
    Pravo, page 1
        
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)      
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 22.1460 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.