Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 31

PRAGUE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)

GDP: The statistics office will release detailed second-quarter gross domestic product data. (0700 GMT) An earlier flash estimate showed the economy grew by 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter and 2.3 percent year-on-year, the latter slowing from 4.2 percent in the first quarter.

HOPS: Fans of sought-after Czech hops might be left a little thirsty this year as the prized hops are the latest victim of a summer drought, cutting yields by about 30 percent below average.

ERSTE: Erste Group Bank wants to buy out minority shareholders in its Czech lender Ceska Sporitelna to take full control of the profitable unit.

CEZ: The surging costs of carbon permits have caused some of Europe's biggest utilities to lock in purchases in advance, while nuclear and hydro firms are benefiting from the knock-on effect on power prices.

CEE MARKETS: The forint weakened to a five-week low against the euro on Thursday as the Turkish lira's TRY= slide continued to pose a threat to Central Europe's currency markets.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2018
vs Euro 25.767 25.768 0 -0.94
vs Dollar 22.046 22.066 0.09 -3.61
Czech Equities 1,078.16 1,078.16 -0.06 0
U.S. Equities 25,986.92 26,124.57 -0.53 5.13

PPF: Richest Czech businessman Petr Kellner's PPF investment group completed the acquisition of French company Cytune Pharma, which is developing therapies for cancer treatment. Hospodarske Noviny, page 2

TOURISM: The number of tourists to the capital Prague rose by 3.7 percent to 3.6 million in the first half of the year, of which 84 percent were foreigners, mainly from Germany, Russia and the United States. Some city officials say the city is reaching a peak for visitors. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 15