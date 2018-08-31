FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 6:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 31

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    GDP: The statistics office will release detailed
second-quarter gross domestic product data. (0700 GMT)
    An earlier flash estimate showed the economy grew by 0.5
percent quarter-on-quarter and 2.3 percent year-on-year, the
latter slowing from 4.2 percent in the first quarter. 
                      Previous story:             
    
    HOPS: Fans of sought-after Czech hops might be left a little
thirsty this year as the prized hops are the latest victim of a
summer drought, cutting yields by about 30 percent below
average.
                
    
    ERSTE: Erste Group Bank           wants to buy out minority
shareholders in its Czech lender Ceska Sporitelna to take full
control of the profitable unit.
                
    
    CEZ: The surging costs of carbon permits have caused some of
Europe's biggest utilities to lock in purchases in advance,
while nuclear and hydro firms are benefiting from the knock-on
effect on power prices.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The forint weakened to a five-week low against
the euro on Thursday as the Turkish lira's TRY= slide continued
to pose a threat to Central Europe's currency markets.
                
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.767      25.768    0        -0.94
 vs Dollar                22.046      22.066    0.09     -3.61
 Czech Equities        1,078.16    1,078.16    -0.06      0
 U.S. Equities        25,986.92   26,124.57    -0.53      5.13
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
        
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    PPF: Richest Czech businessman Petr Kellner's PPF investment
group completed the acquisition of French company Cytune Pharma,
which is developing therapies for cancer treatment.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
    
    TOURISM: The number of tourists to the capital Prague rose
by 3.7 percent to 3.6 million in the first half of the year, of
which 84 percent were foreigners, mainly from Germany, Russia
and the United States.
    Some city officials say the city is reaching a peak for
visitors.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 15
        
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
     
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
