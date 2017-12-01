FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 1
December 1, 2017 / 7:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
=========================NEWS===================================
       
    GOVERNMENT: Czech Deputy Finance Minister Alena Schillerova
will be nominated as finance minister in a minority cabinet
being formed by prime minister candidate Andrej Babis, news
agency CTK reported on Thursday.
    BONDS: The share of non-residents holding Czech state
domestic bonds fell to 46.4 percent in October from a record
high of 51.4 percent in September, Finance Ministry data showed
on Thursday. 
    CEE MARKETS: The zloty firmed, overcoming an initial
weakness, and Polish government yields rose on Thursday after
higher-than-expected inflation and economic output figures from
Warsaw. 
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
 close    on day     in 2017
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Dollar                21.402     21.49     0.41      16.55
 Czech Equities        1,059.27   1,059.27     0.59      14.94
 U.S. Equities        24,272.35  23,940.68     1.39      22.82
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
    ENERGO-PRO: Energy group Energo-Pro issued bonds worth 370
million euros to refinance loans, among other things.
    CTK news agency
    
    LENDING: The Czech National Bank awarded its first four
non-bank consumer lending licenses.
    E15, page 6
    
    TATRY MOUNTAIN RESORTS: Resort operator Tatry Mountain
Resorts won a 10-year lease, costing 5.2 million crowns a year,
to run the Jested ski area in Liberec. 
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 6
    
