December 11, 2019 / 8:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 11

    PRAGUE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases..        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...           
    Recently released economic data...           
    Previous stories on Czech data...                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS========================
    CENBANK'S BENDA: Czech interest rates could still rise to at
least cover inflation if a slowdown abroad does not hit the
economy drastically, while a drop in rates cannot be ruled out
if the impact is deeper, central bank board member Vojtech Benda
wrote on Wednesday.
                
    
    SHOOTING: A 42-year-old gunman killed six people on Tuesday
at a hospital waiting room in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava
before fleeing and fatally shooting himself in the head, police
said.
    It was the worst shooting in the Czech Republic, where gun
crime is relatively rare, since a man shot eight people dead and
then killed himself at a restaurant in Uhersky Brod in 2015.
    It was unclear what motivated the shooting, which happened
in the early morning at the outpatient clinic of the University
Hospital in Ostrava, a city of 290,000 people 350 km (217 miles)
east of the capital Prague and near the border with Poland.
                
    
    PROTESTS: Tens of thousands of Czechs protested against
Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Tuesday after prosecutors
reopened a case into alleged subsidy fraud by the leader and
Brussels declared a conflict of interest between his businesses
and political role.
                
    
    EU CLIMATE: The European Union will attempt to find a fair
and balanced way to achieve its goal of a climate-neutral bloc
by 2050, European Council President Charles Michel said on
Tuesday, saying EU countries will have to take into account the
differences between them.
                
    
    SAZKA: Novomatic agrees to sell 17.19% Casinos Austria stake
to Sazka
                
    
    SAZKA RATING: Fitch Affirms Sazka Group at 'BB-'; Rates
EUR300m Notes 'BB-' 
                
    
    INFLATION: Czech consumer prices rose by 0.3% on a monthly
basis in November, putting the year-on-year inflation rate at
3.1%, the fastest rise since October 2012, statistics office
data showed on Tuesday.
                
 ** TEXT-Central bank statement on inflation             
    
    CENBANK'S NIDETZKY: Czech interest rates could stay steady
for another year as global risks cloud the economy's outlook,
central bank board member Tomas Nidetzky was cited as saying.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Emerging European stocks tracked other European
markets lower in early trade on Tuesday driven by uncertainty
over a looming deadline for U.S. tariffs on China, while a
pick-up in inflation weighed on the Hungarian forint.
                
        
    EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead
delivery slipped on Tuesday, pressured by forecasts for mild
weather and lower French power consumption while German
coal-fired power output and French wind power generation are
expected to increase.
                
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.513     25.528    0.06      0.72
 vs Dollar                 23.016     23.016    0        -2.68
 Czech Equities         1,085.32   1,085.32    -0.18     10.01
 U.S. Equities         27,881.72  27,909.6     -0.1      19.52
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
        
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    POLLS: Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party had its best
poll result this year in a regular STEM agency survey, garnering
34.9% support. That would give the party an estimated 90 seats
in the 200-member lower house.
    In second and third spot were the Pirates and Civic
Democrats (ODS) with 10.9% and 10.6% respectively.
    Pravo, page 4
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.)
their accuracy.)
            
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
