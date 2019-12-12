Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 12

    PRAGUE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    EU CLIMATE: Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic have
raised objections to the latest draft decision of a
Thursday-Friday summit of EU leaders who aim to commit the bloc
to climate neutrality by 2050, according to diplomats and
documents.
                
    CENBANK'S HOLUB: Czech central bank board member Tomas Holub
said he was leaning towards voting again to raise interest rates
at the bank's Dec. 18 meeting, because new data have not changed
the domestic economy's current picture.
                
    
    CENBANK: The Czech National Bank said on Wednesday that all
seven members will attend its Dec. 18 meeting on interest rates.
                
    
    SKODA: Skoda Auto says November deliveries dropped 1% to
109,000 cars year-on-year
                
    
    KOFOLA: Soft drink maker Kofola says buys 100% stake in
Karlovarska Korunni, Ondrasovka
                
    
    MOODY'S: Moody's Says Czech Republic Is Better Placed Than
Slovakia To Tackle Shared Economic And Fiscal Challenges
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies firmed on
Wednesday, gaining on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve
would leave rates unchanged with a hawkish tone.
                
        
    EUROPE POWER: Germany's over-the-counter baseload power
contract for day-ahead delivery posted strong gains in wholesale
trade on Wednesday, supported by forecasts showing a sharp drop
in wind power generation.
                
    
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.504     25.502   -0.01      0.75
 vs Dollar                 22.895     22.913    0.08     -2.14
 Czech Equities         1,079.96   1,079.96    -0.49      9.47
 U.S. Equities         27,911.3   27,881.72     0.11     19.65
    BABIS ON EU CLIMATE: Hospodarske Noviny reported, citing
unnamed sources, Prime Minister Andrej Babis was willing to use
his veto right at an EU leaders' summit aimed at committing the
bloc to climate neutrality by 2050.
    DAIRY: Dairy group Madeta wants over the next three years to
gain ownership stakes in supplier farms to cover about half of
its daily capacity of 700,000 litres, its chief Milan Teply
said. 
    
