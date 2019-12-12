Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 12

PRAGUE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS======================== EU CLIMATE: Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic have raised objections to the latest draft decision of a Thursday-Friday summit of EU leaders who aim to commit the bloc to climate neutrality by 2050, according to diplomats and documents. ** For a preview of the summit: CENBANK'S HOLUB: Czech central bank board member Tomas Holub said he was leaning towards voting again to raise interest rates at the bank's Dec. 18 meeting, because new data have not changed the domestic economy's current picture. CENBANK: The Czech National Bank said on Wednesday that all seven members will attend its Dec. 18 meeting on interest rates. SKODA: Skoda Auto says November deliveries dropped 1% to 109,000 cars year-on-year KOFOLA: Soft drink maker Kofola says buys 100% stake in Karlovarska Korunni, Ondrasovka MOODY'S: Moody's Says Czech Republic Is Better Placed Than Slovakia To Tackle Shared Economic And Fiscal Challenges CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies firmed on Wednesday, gaining on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would leave rates unchanged with a hawkish tone. EUROPE POWER: Germany's over-the-counter baseload power contract for day-ahead delivery posted strong gains in wholesale trade on Wednesday, supported by forecasts showing a sharp drop in wind power generation. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.504 25.502 -0.01 0.75 vs Dollar 22.895 22.913 0.08 -2.14 Czech Equities 1,079.96 1,079.96 -0.49 9.47 U.S. Equities 27,911.3 27,881.72 0.11 19.65 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= BABIS ON EU CLIMATE: Hospodarske Noviny reported, citing unnamed sources, Prime Minister Andrej Babis was willing to use his veto right at an EU leaders' summit aimed at committing the bloc to climate neutrality by 2050. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 DAIRY: Dairy group Madeta wants over the next three years to gain ownership stakes in supplier farms to cover about half of its daily capacity of 700,000 litres, its chief Milan Teply said. (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)