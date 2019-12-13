Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 13

PRAGUE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS======================== EU CLIMATE: The European Union left Poland out of a 2050 climate neutrality agreement on Friday after hours of summit haggling with three poorer eastern member states that demanded more funds for economic transition and support for nuclear power. MONETA: Moneta Money Bank signs deal for Wustenrot's Czech assets BREXIT: Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a resounding election victory on Friday that will allow him to take Britain out of the European Union in matter of weeks. METRO: Metro CEO says we are in very constructive dialogue with major shareholder Kretinsky T-BILLS: Demand jumped as expected at the Czech Finance Ministry's auction of 4-week Treasury bills on Thursday, the first sale of short-term debt in over two months. CEE MARKETS: Central European stock markets jumped on Thursday after the Federal Reserve forecast that it would hold rates through 2020, which pushed money into equities and weakened the dollar. EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead delivery slumped on Thursday as forecasts showed a surged in power generation from wind turbines while demand is expected to ease as the weather turns milder ahead of the weekend. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.519 25.515 -0.02 0.69 vs Dollar 22.855 22.924 0.3 -1.96 Czech Equities 1,091.78 1,091.78 1.09 10.67 U.S. Equities 28,132.05 27,911.3 0.79 20.6 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= HOSPITAL SHOOTING: A woman seriously injured in Tuesday's shooting at a hospital in the eastern city of Ostrava has died, raising the number of dead to seven. Pravo, page 1 FUNDS: Czech real-estate funds saw their money under management grew by 3.4% in the third to quarter to a record 35.9 billion crowns ($1.55 billion). Hospodarske Noviny, page 3 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 23.1270 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)