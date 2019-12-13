Consumer Goods and Retail
December 13, 2019 / 7:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 13

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS========================
    EU CLIMATE: The European Union left Poland out of a 2050
climate neutrality agreement on Friday after hours of summit
haggling with three poorer eastern member states that demanded
more funds for economic transition and support for nuclear
power.
                
    
    MONETA: Moneta Money Bank            signs deal for
Wustenrot's Czech assets
                
    
    BREXIT: Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a resounding
election victory on Friday that will allow him to take Britain
out of the European Union in matter of weeks.
                
    
    METRO: Metro          CEO says we are in very constructive
dialogue with major shareholder Kretinsky
                
    
    T-BILLS: Demand jumped as expected at the Czech Finance
Ministry's auction of 4-week Treasury bills               on
Thursday, the first sale of short-term debt in over two months.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European stock markets jumped on
Thursday after the Federal Reserve forecast that it would hold
rates through 2020, which pushed money into equities and
weakened the dollar.
                
        
    EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead
delivery slumped on Thursday as forecasts showed a surged in
power generation from wind turbines while demand is expected to
ease as the weather turns milder ahead of the weekend.
                
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.519     25.515   -0.02      0.69
 vs Dollar                 22.855     22.924    0.3      -1.96
 Czech Equities         1,091.78   1,091.78     1.09     10.67
 U.S. Equities         28,132.05  27,911.3      0.79     20.6
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
             
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    HOSPITAL SHOOTING: A woman seriously injured in Tuesday's
shooting at a hospital in the eastern city of Ostrava has died,
raising the number of dead to seven.
    Pravo, page 1
    
    FUNDS: Czech real-estate funds saw their money under
management grew by 3.4% in the third to quarter to a record 35.9
billion crowns  ($1.55 billion).
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 3
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
            
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 23.1270 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below