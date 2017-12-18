Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 18

PRAGUE, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== European Union leaders appealed for unity in a last-ditch effort to break their deadlock on sharing out refugees by June, telling reluctant eastern states they could otherwise be outvoted on a dispute that has shaken the bloc's foundations. Story: Czech energy utility CEZ is in exclusive talks with one unidentified bidder to sell its remaining assets in Bulgaria, board member Tomas Pleskac told Reuters. Story: German luxury automaker BMW BMWG.DE said on Friday it will spend over 100 million euros ($118 million) on a test track for self-driving and electric cars in the Czech Republic, as it expands its foray into alternative driving technologies. Story: CEE MARKETS: The crown touched five-week lows against the euro on Friday due to concerns ahead of next week's Czech central bank (CNB) meeting that its resolve to boost interest rates has weakened. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 25.685 25.679 -0.02 4.9 vs Dollar 21.815 21.762 -0.24 14.94 Czech Equities 1,062.05 1,062.05 -0.32 15.24 U.S. Equities 24,651.74 24,508.66 0.58 24.74 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST========================== OLAF: European Union's anti-corruption watchdog OLAF has concluded its investigation of the subsidy for the Stork's Nest farm of Prime Minister Andrej Babis and it will send its findings to Prague in the coming days. The case involves 2 million euros worth subsidy which the farm and conference centre received although such finance is aimed at small and mid-size firms. Babis has denied any wrongdoing, but he, his family members and co-workers face police investigation, which also blocks possible coalition as other political parties refuse to join a government led by someone charged by the police. Respekt, page 22 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)