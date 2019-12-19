Consumer Goods and Retail
December 19, 2019 / 7:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 19

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS========================
    BOND/T-BILL: Top-up auction of 2.00/33 government bonds
            , and an offering of up to 5 billion crows worth of
4-week T-Bills to place funds over the turn of the year.
    
    RATES FLAT: The Czech National Bank may be closer to raising
interest rates again to rein in domestic inflation if weakness
in the euro zone turns around, Governor Jiri Rusnok said on
Wednesday after the bank voted for to leave rates unchanged.
             
    
    CEE MARKETS: Currencies in Eastern Europe fell slightly on
Wednesday, as investors faced fresh Brexit fears ahead of a
Czech central bank policy meeting where rates are set to remain
unchanged despite inflation concerns.  
               
    
    EUROPE POWER: Forecast for a sharp increase in wind and
nuclear power generation, combined with an expected drop in
demand pulled European spot power prices lower in wholesale
trade on Wednesday. 
               

 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.478      25.478   0         0.85
 vs Dollar                 22.889      22.924   0.15     -2.11
 Czech Equities         1,106.23    1,106.23    0.47     12.13
 U.S. Equities         28,239.28   28,267.16   -0.1      21.06
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
   
    
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    VAT REVERSE CHARGE: The Czech Republic long lobbied in the 
EU to be allowed to temporarily use a reverse-charge system for
collecting VAT, but in the end may not implement it. The reason
is that the EU exception expires in 2022, when the EU should
start an overall new VAT collection system. That means that
after necessary legal changes, the Czech system would only be in
place for about 18 months before having to change again.
   Hospodarske noviny, page 1
      
        
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
            
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below