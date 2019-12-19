Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 19

PRAGUE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS======================== BOND/T-BILL: Top-up auction of 2.00/33 government bonds , and an offering of up to 5 billion crows worth of 4-week T-Bills to place funds over the turn of the year. RATES FLAT: The Czech National Bank may be closer to raising interest rates again to rein in domestic inflation if weakness in the euro zone turns around, Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Wednesday after the bank voted for to leave rates unchanged. CEE MARKETS: Currencies in Eastern Europe fell slightly on Wednesday, as investors faced fresh Brexit fears ahead of a Czech central bank policy meeting where rates are set to remain unchanged despite inflation concerns. EUROPE POWER: Forecast for a sharp increase in wind and nuclear power generation, combined with an expected drop in demand pulled European spot power prices lower in wholesale trade on Wednesday. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.478 25.478 0 0.85 vs Dollar 22.889 22.924 0.15 -2.11 Czech Equities 1,106.23 1,106.23 0.47 12.13 U.S. Equities 28,239.28 28,267.16 -0.1 21.06 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= VAT REVERSE CHARGE: The Czech Republic long lobbied in the EU to be allowed to temporarily use a reverse-charge system for collecting VAT, but in the end may not implement it. The reason is that the EU exception expires in 2022, when the EU should start an overall new VAT collection system. That means that after necessary legal changes, the Czech system would only be in place for about 18 months before having to change again. Hospodarske noviny, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)