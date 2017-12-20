Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 20

PRAGUE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol's largest minority shareholder Paulinino Limited plans to sell its stake to majority owner PKN Orlen when it opens a voluntary tender offer later this month, Paulinino said on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: CME: China's CEFC group and eastern Europe's Penta Investments have made a joint bid for Time Warner's Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , while Petr Kellner's PPF has dropped out of contention, sources said. Two sources familiar with the matter said CEFC and Czech-Slovak financial group Penta have submitted a joint bid for the central European broadcaster, which could be worth around $2 billion but pricing has not yet been finalised. A third source said the sides were nearing a deal although details were not finalised. Story: Related stories: BUDGET: The Czech parliament gave its final approval on Tuesday to the 2018 central state budget, which envisages a 50 billion-crown deficit ($2.30 billion), sending it to the president to sign into law. Story: Related stories: ECB: European Central Bank policymakers are beginning to think of how to support the euro zone economy after their 2.55 trillion euro quantitative easing (QE) scheme comes to an end and as strong growth reduces the need for aggressive stimulus. "Discussions are more and more shifting from asset purchases to possible future use of interest rates to regulate the economy," Slovakia's representative on the ECB's Governing Council, Jozef Makuch, said in Bratislava. Story: Related stories: CENBANK: The Czech National Bank (CNB) will likely hold interest rates unchanged on Thursday and it will deliver another hike in the first quarter of 2018, possibly in February, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: DUKOVANY: Czech nuclear watchdog clears Dukovany Units 3 and 4 for further operation. Story: Related stories: POLITICS: The Czech parliament revoked an election of a Communist-era policeman to a police oversight job on Tuesday after some lawmakers claimed the vote was manipulated. Story: Related stories: EU: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis's new minority government will not seek observer status at the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, believing the country will be included in debates on the future anyway, officials were quoted as saying on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Hungary's 10-year government bond yield dropped to record lows, bucking a trend in Europe and the United States, as the National Bank of Hungary reaffirmed that it would maintain loose policy and stimulus for long-term interest rates to fall. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 25.679 25.68 0 4.92 vs Dollar 21.698 21.707 0.04 15.4 Czech Equities 1,071.24 1,071.24 0.2 16.24 U.S. Equities 24,754.75 24,792.2 -0.15 25.26 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets =========================PRESS DIGEST========================== MORTGAGES: The average mortgage rate rose to 2.15 percent in November from 2.10 percent the month before, according to Fincentrum's Hypoindex. Pravo, page 15 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)