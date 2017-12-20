FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2017 / 7:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 20

    PRAGUE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================NEWS===================================
       
    UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol's          
largest minority shareholder Paulinino Limited plans to sell its
stake to majority owner PKN Orlen          when it opens a
voluntary tender offer later this month, Paulinino said on
Wednesday.
    CME: China's CEFC group and eastern Europe's Penta
Investments have made a joint bid for Time Warner's        
Central European Media Enterprises (CME)         , while Petr
Kellner's PPF has dropped out of contention, sources said.
    Two sources familiar with the matter said CEFC and
Czech-Slovak financial group Penta have submitted a joint bid
for the central European broadcaster, which could be worth
around $2 billion but pricing has not yet been finalised. A
third source said the sides were nearing a deal although details
were not finalised.
    BUDGET: The Czech parliament gave its final approval on
Tuesday to the 2018 central state budget, which envisages a 50
billion-crown deficit ($2.30 billion), sending it to the
president to sign into law.
    ECB: European Central Bank policymakers are beginning to
think of how to support the euro zone economy after their 2.55
trillion euro quantitative easing (QE) scheme comes to an end
and as strong growth reduces the need for aggressive stimulus.
    "Discussions are more and more shifting from asset purchases
to possible future use of interest rates to regulate the
economy," Slovakia's representative on the ECB's Governing
Council, Jozef Makuch, said in Bratislava.
    CENBANK: The Czech National Bank (CNB) will likely hold
interest rates unchanged on Thursday and it will deliver another
hike in the first quarter of 2018, possibly in February, a
Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
    DUKOVANY: Czech nuclear watchdog clears Dukovany Units 3 and
4 for further operation.
    POLITICS: The Czech parliament revoked an election of a
Communist-era policeman to a police oversight job on Tuesday
after some lawmakers claimed the vote was manipulated.
    EU: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis's new minority
government will not seek observer status at the Eurogroup of
euro zone finance ministers, believing the country will be
included in debates on the future anyway, officials were quoted
as saying on Tuesday.
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's 10-year government bond yield dropped
to record lows, bucking a trend in Europe and the United States,
as the National Bank of Hungary reaffirmed that it would
maintain loose policy and stimulus for long-term interest rates
to fall.
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  25.679     25.68     0          4.92
 vs Dollar                21.698     21.707    0.04      15.4
 Czech Equities        1,071.24   1,071.24     0.2       16.24
 U.S. Equities        24,754.75  24,792.2     -0.15      25.26
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
  
=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    MORTGAGES: The average mortgage rate rose to 2.15 percent in
November from 2.10 percent the month before, according to
Fincentrum's Hypoindex.
    Pravo, page 15
    
