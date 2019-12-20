Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
December 20, 2019 / 7:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 20

    PRAGUE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    CEZ: CEZ confirms CFO Novak, Chaloupkova for new board terms
                
    
    REAL ESTATE: CPI Property Group Buys Land In Central Prague
                
    
    SLOVAKIA:  Four suspects in the murder of a Slovak
investigative journalist and his fiancée will go on trial in
January after judges ruled on Thursday that there was enough
evidence to proceed in a case that has triggered mass protests
against corruption.
                
    
    STOCK SPIRITS: Stock Spirits Group's          second-largest
shareholder piled more pressure on the vodka maker on Thursday,
raising questions about its deal-making strategy and urging the
company to pay a special dividend.
                
    
    T-BILLS: Czech 4-week T-bill yield steady at -0.10%, demand
falls
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Currencies in Central Eastern Europe were stuck
in tight ranges on Thursday, with the Czech crown holding on to
recent levels after the central bank sent a hawkish message to
investors.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European baseload electricity prices for next
day delivery fell on Thursday, pressured by a forecast rise in
wind power output in France and Germany, while power consumption
is expected to drop ahead of the weekend.
                
    
    OPERA: The Czech State Opera hoisted an ornate curtain on
Thursday as a three-year project to restore the 19th-century
opera building to its original glory neared completion ahead of
a planned reopening next month.
                

 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.412     25.414    0.01      1.11
 vs Dollar                 22.865     22.848   -0.07     -2.01
 Czech Equities         1,111.24   1,111.24     0.45     12.64
 U.S. Equities         28,376.96  28,239.28     0.49     21.65
    CHRISTMAS SALES: The Association of E-commerce (APEK) said
in the last week daily turnover reached 1.2 billion crowns and
the newspaper said Christmas sales could be a record this year
with E-retailers reporting rising demand.
