Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 27

BONDS: The Czech Republic's financing needs will reach 351.6 billion crowns ($16.19 billion) in 2018 to cover maturing debt and the planned budget deficit, the finance ministry said on Friday.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were mostly stronger on Friday, with the Czech crown extending gains in the wake of its central bank's hawkish comments and the Polish zloty also firmer despite Poland's political row with Brussels.

POLITICS: President Milos Zeman said in a Christmas address that he would not call early elections, something that he said would be an affront to voters. Prime Minister Andrej Babis is seeking parliamentary support for a minority cabinet after winning an October election, although other parties refused to enter a coalition with him. Pravo, page 1

BANKS: The Czech National Bank and the Banking Association agreed to begin work on implementing an instant-pay system for money transfers. Hospodarske Noviny, page 17

SHOES: Shoemaker Snaha, a producer of retro shoes, will seek new partners and investors next year, aiming to raise 1 million euros to boost production. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 7