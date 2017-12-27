FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 27, 2017 / 7:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
 
=========================NEWS===================================
       
    BONDS: The Czech Republic's financing needs will reach 351.6
billion crowns ($16.19 billion) in 2018 to cover maturing debt
and the planned budget deficit, the finance ministry said on
Friday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were mostly
stronger on Friday, with the Czech crown extending gains in the
wake of its central bank's hawkish comments and the Polish zloty
also firmer despite Poland's political row with Brussels.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
   Warsaw WIG20          Budapest BUX        Prague PX      
    For updates on CEE currencies                             
    TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                              
=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    POLITICS: President Milos Zeman said in a Christmas address
that he would not call early elections, something that he said
would be an affront to voters.
    Prime Minister Andrej Babis is seeking parliamentary support
for a minority cabinet after winning an October election,
although other parties refused to enter a coalition with him.
    Pravo, page 1
    
    BANKS: The Czech National Bank and the Banking Association
agreed to begin work on implementing an instant-pay system for
money transfers.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 17
    
    SHOES: Shoemaker Snaha, a producer of retro shoes, will seek
new partners and investors next year, aiming to raise 1 million
euros to boost production.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 7
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
