December 29, 2017 / 7:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
 
=========================NEWS===================================
       
    CEZ: Czech power utility CEZ           is in talks with
several parties interested in buying a stake in its engineering
and construction unit Skoda Praha, a spokesman said on Thursday.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    SKODA PRAHA: Montenegro's power utility EPCG            has
ended a deal with Skoda Praha, a unit of Czech power firm CEZ
         , for the construction of a new coal-fired power plant
due to Skoda Praha's failure to secure funding, EPCG said on
Thursday.
    Story:              Related stories:                     
    
    CEZ ESCO: Core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) at CEZ's           energy service
provider ESCO unit should rise to around 300 million crowns
($14.02 million) in 2017, from 243 million crowns last year, the
unit's chief executive told CTK news agency in an interview.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    CROWN: The Czech crown           jumped over 1 percent
against the euro on Thursday, rebounding from a sharp drop in
the previous session when end-of-year accounting of banks'
balance sheets had made it more expensive to hold the currency.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown led a firming of Central
European currencies on Thursday, rebounding from a fall on
Wednesday caused by year-end balance sheet management by banks.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
   Warsaw WIG20          Budapest BUX        Prague PX      
    For updates on CEE currencies                             
    TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                              
=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    PHILIP MORRIS: Production at tobacco group Philip Morris
CR's           Kutna Hora plant grew around 20 percent this year
as it absorbs production from other plants in the international
group that switched to Heets cigarettes.
    There are no plans for the Czech plant to start producing
heat-not-burn IQOS cigarette technology at the moment, the
Prague-listed firm's Chief Executive Arpad Konye said.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 15 
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
