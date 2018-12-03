Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 3

    PRAGUE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
                  
    BABIS: Billionaire Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis faced
renewed pressure over his business dealings on Saturday after an
EU legal document said he has a conflict of interest due to
links to agribusiness companies that received European funds.
                
    
    CEZ: A group of minority stakeholders in Czech utility CEZ
          on Friday walked out of a shareholder meeting they had
requested to challenge management, saying the company had left
some of their proposals off the agenda.
                
    
    NUCLEAR: The Czech government is not considering an
intergovernmental deal to help build new nuclear power units in
the country, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday.
                
    
    GDP: The Czech economy expanded by 0.6 percent on a
quarterly basis in the third quarter, lifted by growing
investments and household and government spending as weaker
foreign demand dragged.
                
  * For a central bank comment on the data:             
    
    CARS: Toyota          has agreed to buy out PSA Group's
          stake in a jointly-managed Czech Republic factory
specialising in the production of small cars, the companies said
on Friday.
    Toyota will take full ownership of the Czech plant of Kolin
from January 2021, and the factory will continue to produce "the
current generation" of compact cars for the two companies.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Polish and Hungarian 10-year bond yields fell
to their mid-year levels on Friday as developed markets yields
and oil prices dropped and Poland released is lowest inflation
figure since 2016.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European curve contracts for power delivery in
the coming years rose in wholesale market trading on Friday,
tracking the strength in related carbon emissions rights, while
oil and gas fell and coal traded sideways.
    In eastern Europe, the Monday contract did not trade after
Friday had closed at 59 euros          . The asking price of
year-ahead power was 54.15 after Cal '19 had previously closed
at 54.08.           
                
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.966     25.972    0.02      -1.72
 vs Dollar                22.826     22.938    0.49      -7.28
 Czech Equities        1,068.65   1,068.65     0.28      -0.88
 U.S. Equities        25,538.46  25,338.84     0.79       3.31
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
    
    CARS: Car production this year rose 1.9 percent to a record
1.196 million at the end of October.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    POLLS: The latest Kantar CZ poll, carried out for Czech
Television, shows support for Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO
party grew 5.5 percentage points last month to 32.5 percent.
    Pravo, page 2
                  
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
