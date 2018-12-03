Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 3

PRAGUE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS========================= BABIS: Billionaire Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis faced renewed pressure over his business dealings on Saturday after an EU legal document said he has a conflict of interest due to links to agribusiness companies that received European funds. CEZ: A group of minority stakeholders in Czech utility CEZ on Friday walked out of a shareholder meeting they had requested to challenge management, saying the company had left some of their proposals off the agenda. NUCLEAR: The Czech government is not considering an intergovernmental deal to help build new nuclear power units in the country, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday. GDP: The Czech economy expanded by 0.6 percent on a quarterly basis in the third quarter, lifted by growing investments and household and government spending as weaker foreign demand dragged. * For a central bank comment on the data: CARS: Toyota has agreed to buy out PSA Group's stake in a jointly-managed Czech Republic factory specialising in the production of small cars, the companies said on Friday. Toyota will take full ownership of the Czech plant of Kolin from January 2021, and the factory will continue to produce "the current generation" of compact cars for the two companies. CEE MARKETS: Polish and Hungarian 10-year bond yields fell to their mid-year levels on Friday as developed markets yields and oil prices dropped and Poland released is lowest inflation figure since 2016. EUROPE POWER: European curve contracts for power delivery in the coming years rose in wholesale market trading on Friday, tracking the strength in related carbon emissions rights, while oil and gas fell and coal traded sideways. In eastern Europe, the Monday contract did not trade after Friday had closed at 59 euros . The asking price of year-ahead power was 54.15 after Cal '19 had previously closed at 54.08. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2018 vs Euro 25.966 25.972 0.02 -1.72 vs Dollar 22.826 22.938 0.49 -7.28 Czech Equities 1,068.65 1,068.65 0.28 -0.88 U.S. Equities 25,538.46 25,338.84 0.79 3.31 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST======================== CARS: Car production this year rose 1.9 percent to a record 1.196 million at the end of October. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 POLLS: The latest Kantar CZ poll, carried out for Czech Television, shows support for Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party grew 5.5 percentage points last month to 32.5 percent. Pravo, page 2 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 22.7810 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)