December 30, 2019 / 7:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 30

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)        
     
    CONFIDENCE: Czech December business confidence edges up,
consumer sentiment rises
                
    
    T-BILLS: Czechs sell no 25-day T-bills in Friday auction
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: Germany's baseload power prices for year-ahead
delivery rose on Friday, buoyed by gains in carbon emissions
permit prices, while prompt contracts for delivery early next
week diverged as a forecast for increased consumption lifted the
French position.
                
        
    BUDGET: Finance Minister Alena Schillerova said the 2019
central state budget would end with a deficit around 30 billion
crowns, below a planned 40 billion crown gap. Final data will be
released on Jan. 3.
    here
    
    CARS: Domestic car production in 2019 should match last
year's record output of 1.4 million vehicles.
    here
    
    ECONOMY: A survey of managers by the newspaper found many
see a coming slowdown as a chance to boost market share or
expand to new markets.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1 
        
