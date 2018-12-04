Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 4

    PRAGUE, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    
    WAGES: Third-quarter wage data due out at 9 a.m. (0800 GMT).
    
    PMI DROPS: Czech manufacturing sentiment grew at its slowest
rate since August 2016 in November due to weaker output growth
and a fall in new orders, the Markit Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) showed on Monday. 
               
    
    CEZ'S BULGARIAN ASSETS: CEZ will start parallel talks with
India Power on the sale of its power assets in Bulgaria
alongside current talks with Bulgaria's Inercom which has not so
 met all the conditions precedent for the sale.
                
    
    BUDGET IN DEFICIT: The Czech central state budget showed a
21.64 billion crown  ($946.22 million) deficit at the end of
November, Finance Ministry data showed on Monday.
    The result compares to a 11.62 billion crown deficit
recorded a year ago.
               
        
    RUSSIA, CHINA SPYING: Russia's intelligence services were
behind cyber attacks targeting the Czech foreign ministry last
year, the Czech security service said on Monday in its annual
report.
    The BIS counter-intelligence service has long warned against
Russian activity in the Czech Republic, a member of NATO since
1999 and of the European Union since 2004. Many other Western
countries have issued similar warnings.
               
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks hit multi-month highs
and currencies mostly gained on Monday, helped by a truce in the
U.S.-China trade war and unaffected by a drop in manufacturing
sentiment indices.
                
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.924     25.927    0.01      -1.56
 vs Dollar                22.762     22.834    0.32      -6.97
 Czech Equities        1,073.65   1,073.65     0.47      -0.42
 U.S. Equities        25,826.43  25,538.46     1.13       4.48
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT

    
==========================PRESS DIGEST========================

    PM BABIS: Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his government
colleagues say an analysis showed he did not breach conflict of
interest rules. The analysis was however focused on Czech law
and not a new EU rule which has led to new questions whether
Babis as beneficiary of a trust fund that holds his former firm
Agrofert, has conflict of interest. 
   Pravo, page 1
    
    PIPELINE: State pipeline firm Mero is considering a new
pipeline to Germany, alongside the existing IKL pipeline to
Ingolstadt, for shipping Russian high-suplhur crude to Germany.
That would free up some capacity in the TAL pipeline, now used
to ship some Russian crude from the Mediterranean to Germany,
for shipments of sweet crude that the Czech Republic needs. The
new pipeline could thus raise the flow of different types of
crude to and from Germany.
    Lidove noviny, page 13
    
