Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 4

PRAGUE, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS========================= WAGES: Third-quarter wage data due out at 9 a.m. (0800 GMT). PMI DROPS: Czech manufacturing sentiment grew at its slowest rate since August 2016 in November due to weaker output growth and a fall in new orders, the Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed on Monday. CEZ'S BULGARIAN ASSETS: CEZ will start parallel talks with India Power on the sale of its power assets in Bulgaria alongside current talks with Bulgaria's Inercom which has not so met all the conditions precedent for the sale. BUDGET IN DEFICIT: The Czech central state budget showed a 21.64 billion crown ($946.22 million) deficit at the end of November, Finance Ministry data showed on Monday. The result compares to a 11.62 billion crown deficit recorded a year ago. RUSSIA, CHINA SPYING: Russia's intelligence services were behind cyber attacks targeting the Czech foreign ministry last year, the Czech security service said on Monday in its annual report. The BIS counter-intelligence service has long warned against Russian activity in the Czech Republic, a member of NATO since 1999 and of the European Union since 2004. Many other Western countries have issued similar warnings. CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks hit multi-month highs and currencies mostly gained on Monday, helped by a truce in the U.S.-China trade war and unaffected by a drop in manufacturing sentiment indices. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2018 vs Euro 25.924 25.927 0.01 -1.56 vs Dollar 22.762 22.834 0.32 -6.97 Czech Equities 1,073.65 1,073.65 0.47 -0.42 U.S. Equities 25,826.43 25,538.46 1.13 4.48 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST======================== PM BABIS: Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his government colleagues say an analysis showed he did not breach conflict of interest rules. The analysis was however focused on Czech law and not a new EU rule which has led to new questions whether Babis as beneficiary of a trust fund that holds his former firm Agrofert, has conflict of interest. Pravo, page 1 PIPELINE: State pipeline firm Mero is considering a new pipeline to Germany, alongside the existing IKL pipeline to Ingolstadt, for shipping Russian high-suplhur crude to Germany. That would free up some capacity in the TAL pipeline, now used to ship some Russian crude from the Mediterranean to Germany, for shipments of sweet crude that the Czech Republic needs. The new pipeline could thus raise the flow of different types of crude to and from Germany. Lidove noviny, page 13