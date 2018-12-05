Rates RSS
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 5

    PRAGUE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    WAGES: The average Czech real monthly wage rose by 6.0
percent year-on-year in the third quarter, the Statistics Bureau
said on Tuesday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungarian government bond yields fell to their
mid-year levels on Tuesday as inflation concerns receded in
Central Europe and fears of a global economic slowdown crept
back.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead
delivery diverged on Tuesday as forecasts showed a sharp fall in
wind generation and increased demand supporting the German
contract while the French price slipped on an expected drop in
consumption.
    In eastern Europe, the Czech Wednesday baseload power
contract rose 6 percent to 61.80 euros.           The Year-ahead
price            was down 1.7 percent at 53.65 euros. 
                
    
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.923     25.931    0.03      -1.55
 vs Dollar                22.876     22.859   -0.07      -7.51
 Czech Equities        1,066.01   1,066.01    -0.71      -1.13
 U.S. Equities        25,027.07  25,826.43    -3.1        1.25
    TAX: The government's new tax package headed to a third and
final reading in the lower house. The bill includes taxing
heated tobacco, lowering the beer tax and a lower VAT rate.
    Pravo, page 15
    
    CIGARETTES & ALCOHOL: Cigarette consumption has fallen 0.4
percent in 2018, according to the statistics office. Alcohol
consumption fell 1.6 percent, with beer consumption dropping by
1.8 percent to 144.3 liters a person.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    MORTGAGES: Market leader Hypotecni Banka          will raise
mortgage rates by 0.1 to 0.2 percentage points this month,
saying it was a sign that the period of cheap home loans was
finishing.
    E15, page 6
    
($1 = 22.7810 Czech crowns)

