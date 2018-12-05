Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 5

PRAGUE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS========================= WAGES: The average Czech real monthly wage rose by 6.0 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, the Statistics Bureau said on Tuesday. CEE MARKETS: Hungarian government bond yields fell to their mid-year levels on Tuesday as inflation concerns receded in Central Europe and fears of a global economic slowdown crept back. EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead delivery diverged on Tuesday as forecasts showed a sharp fall in wind generation and increased demand supporting the German contract while the French price slipped on an expected drop in consumption. In eastern Europe, the Czech Wednesday baseload power contract rose 6 percent to 61.80 euros. The Year-ahead price was down 1.7 percent at 53.65 euros. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2018 vs Euro 25.923 25.931 0.03 -1.55 vs Dollar 22.876 22.859 -0.07 -7.51 Czech Equities 1,066.01 1,066.01 -0.71 -1.13 U.S. Equities 25,027.07 25,826.43 -3.1 1.25 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST======================== TAX: The government's new tax package headed to a third and final reading in the lower house. The bill includes taxing heated tobacco, lowering the beer tax and a lower VAT rate. Pravo, page 15 CIGARETTES & ALCOHOL: Cigarette consumption has fallen 0.4 percent in 2018, according to the statistics office. Alcohol consumption fell 1.6 percent, with beer consumption dropping by 1.8 percent to 144.3 liters a person. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 MORTGAGES: Market leader Hypotecni Banka will raise mortgage rates by 0.1 to 0.2 percentage points this month, saying it was a sign that the period of cheap home loans was finishing. E15, page 6 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 22.7810 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)