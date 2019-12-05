Credit RSS
December 5, 2019 / 7:32 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 5

5 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS========================
    CEE FX POLL: Central Europe's main currencies will struggle
to appreciate in the next year, with the Hungarian forint seen
sticking near record lows and only the Czech crown expected to
eke out small gains, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
                
    
    BUDGET: The lower house of the Czech Parliament approved on
Wednesday the 2020 central state budget with a deficit of 40
billion crowns ($1.73 billion), keeping the target flat from
this year as domestic economic growth slows.
                
    
    BABIS: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis will be
investigated further for fraud in a case involving European
Union subsidies, the top state attorney said on Wednesday,
reversing an earlier decision to drop the matter.
                
    
    ECONOMY: The Czech government will support the economy and
not carry out spending cuts in the event of a deeper slowdown in
economic growth, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday
as lawmakers opened a debate on the 2020 budget.
                
    
    O2: O2 Czech Republic           Board Approves Third Share
Buyback Programme
                
    
    STOCK SPIRITS: Polish and Czech drinkers will face bigger
bills for vodka with Stock Spirits                    planning
to hike prices because of proposed increases in excise duties in
its two biggest markets.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's stock market rose over 1.6% on
Wednesday morning, outperforming its Central European peers as
investor sentiment in the world improved with twists and turns
in the Sino-U.S. trade war keeping markets on a roller coaster
ride.
                
        
    EUROPE POWER: European wholesale power contracts for the
day-ahead took different directions on Wednesday, while German
annual baseload delivery next year dropped to its lowest level
since Sept. 2018 as weaker carbon prices led the way.
                
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.539     25.551    0.05      0.61
 vs Dollar                 23.046     23.052    0.03     -2.82
 Czech Equities         1,079.35   1,079.35     0.16      9.41
 U.S. Equities         27,649.78  27,502.81     0.53     18.53
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
    
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    CARS: New car sales fell in the Janurary-November period by
6.3% to 231,208 although November alone showed a rise of 4.6% to
20,163.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
    THOMAS COOK: Travel agency Neckermann, part of the collapsed
Thomas Cook group, has so far failed to find a new investor and
will wrap up by the end of the year, handing sold packages to
another firm, Marco Polo International. Neckermann will continue
in talks to find a buyer for part of the firm.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
    TOLL: The state's toll system contract with
CzechToll/SkyToll is valid, a court ruled after a challenge.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 15
            
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
            
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below