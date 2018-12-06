Beverages - Brewers
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 6

    PRAGUE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)        
     
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    
    RETAIL: October retail sales data are due out at 9 a.m.
(0800 GMT).  
    
    CEZ: CEZ's ESCO unit buys majority stake in Slovak heating
firm Spravbytkomfort.
                
    
    FX POLL: The Czech central bank's anti-inflationary policy
is likely to strengthen the crown next year, helping it
outperform regional peers, a Reuters poll of 37 analysts showed
on Thursday.
               
    
    ELECTRIC VEHICLES PUSH: building charging networks hasn't
been a priority for governments. But that's all set to change.
The number of EVs in the region of 100 million people stretching
from Poland in the north to Bulgaria in the south is expected to
surge when tighter European Union emissions rules come into
force in 2020.  
                  
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungarian government bond yields fell to their
mid-year levels on Tuesday as inflation concerns receded in
Central Europe and fears of a global economic slowdown crept
back.
                
    
    
    CE MARKETS: Warsaw led an easing of Central European
currencies and stocks on Wednesday amid risk aversion in global
markets ahead of a likely decision by the Polish central bank
(NBP) to keep rates on hold.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead
delivery and week-ahead contracts tumbled on Wednesday as
forecasts showed increased wind power generation and reduced
power consumption due to mild weather.
                
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.904     25.909    0.02      -1.48
 vs Dollar                22.869     22.84    -0.13      -7.48
 Czech Equities        1,051      1,051       -1.41      -2.52
 U.S. Equities        25,027.07  25,826.43    -3.1        1.25
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
   

    
($1 = 22.7810 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
