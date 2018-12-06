Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 6

PRAGUE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS========================= RETAIL: October retail sales data are due out at 9 a.m. (0800 GMT). CEZ: CEZ's ESCO unit buys majority stake in Slovak heating firm Spravbytkomfort. FX POLL: The Czech central bank's anti-inflationary policy is likely to strengthen the crown next year, helping it outperform regional peers, a Reuters poll of 37 analysts showed on Thursday. ELECTRIC VEHICLES PUSH: building charging networks hasn't been a priority for governments. But that's all set to change. The number of EVs in the region of 100 million people stretching from Poland in the north to Bulgaria in the south is expected to surge when tighter European Union emissions rules come into force in 2020. CEE MARKETS: Hungarian government bond yields fell to their mid-year levels on Tuesday as inflation concerns receded in Central Europe and fears of a global economic slowdown crept back. CE MARKETS: Warsaw led an easing of Central European currencies and stocks on Wednesday amid risk aversion in global markets ahead of a likely decision by the Polish central bank (NBP) to keep rates on hold. EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead delivery and week-ahead contracts tumbled on Wednesday as forecasts showed increased wind power generation and reduced power consumption due to mild weather. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2018 vs Euro 25.904 25.909 0.02 -1.48 vs Dollar 22.869 22.84 -0.13 -7.48 Czech Equities 1,051 1,051 -1.41 -2.52 U.S. Equities 25,027.07 25,826.43 -3.1 1.25 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 22.7810 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)